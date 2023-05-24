EU4LabourRights: competition for Armenian media, journalists and bloggers

The EU-supported Armenian Journalists’ Club ‘Asparez’ is running a competition for journalists on the theme of labour rights.

The competition is part of the EU initiative ‘EU4LabourRights’.

Media, journalists, journalistic organisations, citizen journalists, bloggers, vloggers, and others can submit their journalistic works on the struggle for labour rights, their violations and protection. Works must be published from 1 January 2021 until the date of submission of the competition.

The awards will be presented in five categories: investigation, interview, photo essay, research, portrait.

There is no limit to the number of submissions a single author can make. However, journalistic products created within the framework of EU-funded programmes will not be accepted in the competition.

The deadline for submitting applications is 1 June. The award ceremony will take place on 5 July.

