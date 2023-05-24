Medical Collagen Market (Source, Product) - Reach $957.4Mn by 2028 at 6.2% CAGR with Bovine Segment Driving Growth During 2021–2028 | The Insight Partners

The medical collagen market growth driven by the rising applications of collagen in medical industry and growing FDA approvals and product launches. The bovine segment held the largest share of the market in 2020, and it is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during 2021–2028.

The Insight Partners published latest research report on "Medical Collagen Market Size Report, Share, Trends & Growth Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Source, Product, and Application", the global market size is projected to reach USD 957.4 million by 2028 from USD 593.7 million in 2020. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 6.2% from 2021 to 2028.





Growth Strategies by the Key Players Operating in the Medical Collagen Market:

Oct-2020 : Innocoll has launched XARACOLL (bupivacaine HCI) implant. It is a collagen derived implant indicated for postsurgical pain relief. XARACOLL is a unique, non-injectable, drug-device combination in the form of a fully bioresorbable collagen implant containing bupivacaine hydrochloride. This product is approved by US FDA in August 2020.

Apr-2019 : Collagen Matrix, Inc. has received the FDA 510(k) clearance for its innovative line of Mineral Collagen Composite Bioactive Moldable Bone Graft Matrix through its Spine business unit.

Feb-2018 : Collagen Matrix, Inc. has launched two product lines, OssiMend® bone graft matrices from its Spine Business Unit and DuraMatrix® membranes from its Dural Repair Business Unit in India. OssiMend bone graft matrices are designed to provide a scaffold for a patient to grow new bone and are typically used in spinal fusion surgeries. DuraMatrix Dural repair products are engineered to provide a scaffold for brain and spinal cord host dura to naturally regenerate resulting in the protection, closure, and repair of dural defects as well as providing leak resistance of cerebrospinal fluid .

Jul-2020 : Collagen Solutions Plc and NovaBone has entered into new minimum three-year collaboration agreement for supply of specialized collagen biomaterials specific to their line of bone graft products used in orthopedic and dental applications.

Apr-2017 : Collagen Solutions PLC and Smart Matrix Limited has entered into partnership agreement for development and manufacturing of medical grade collagen components for use in regenerative medicine, medical devices, and in-vitro diagnostics .





Collagen is the most abundantly found protein in human body. It occurs mostly in fibrous tissues such as ligaments, skin, tendons, cornea, blood vessels, bones, cartilages, and intervertebral disc. Medical collagen is widely used in applications such as wound healing, tissue engineering, reconstructive surgeries, bone grafts , and cosmetic surgeries. It is bio-compatible material with low immunogenicity. Collagen has good hemostatic properties and facilitates wound healing. Collagen is used in cell cultures as it supports cell proliferation in lattice structures and cell binding domain. Hence collagen is widely used as a biomaterial in the medical industry. The exponential increase in number of regenerative surgeries performed on patients to treat certain forms of skin cancers, burn injuries, birth defects, and congenital diseases is primarily expected to drive the demand for medical collagen.





Global Medical Collagen Market Share Report, Segmentations, Regional & Country Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in USD 593.7 Million in 2020 Market Size Value by USD 957.4 Million by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 6.2% from 2021-2028 Forecast Period 2021-2028 Base Year 2021 No. of Pages 172 No. of Tables 84 No. of Charts & Figures 76 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Source, Product, and Application Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Companies Covered DSM, Integra Lifesciences Corporation, Collagen Matrix Inc., Encoll, Collagen Solutions Plc, Innocoll, Symatese, Gelita AG, Collplant Biotechnologies Ltd, Croda Interntional PLC.





Browse key market insights spread across 172 pages with 84 list of tables & 76 list of figures from the report, "Medical Collagen Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Source (Bovine, Porcine, and Others), Product (Gelatine, Hydrolysed Collagen, Native Collagen, and Others), and Application (Wound Care, Bone Grafts, Tissue Scaffolds, Cartilage Repair, Haemostats, Diagnostics, Vascular Grafts, and Others)" in detail along with the table of contents: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/medical-collagen-market







Based on application, the medical collagen market is segmented into haemostats, vascular grafts, tissue scaffolds, cartilage repair , wound care, bone grafts, diagnostics, and other. The wound care segment held the largest share of the market in 2020, and the bone grafts segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. A few factors contributing to the market growth for the wound care segment are the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and conditions affecting wound healing capabilities, growing funds for wound care research, increasing number of road accidents and trauma injuries, and rising use of regenerative medicine in wound management.

A medical product with collagen as a part are being studied to treat several conditions. Owing to its clinical and consumer acceptance, it is widely used as medical material. Collagen based medical products such as bioprosthetic heart valves, arterial replacements, sutures used in surgical procedures, and wound dressings have been widely used. Thus, several research studies are being conducted to develop new collagen-based medical products. For instance, in 2020, MPM Medical initiated its CoMatryx Surgical Bovine Collagen Study. CoMatryx surgical collagen powder is a soft tissue repair product, which is made of 100% Type-I Bovine collagen.

Further, research is also being conducted to discover new sources of collagen for medical biomaterials. For instance, the study ‘Tilapia (Oreochromis aureus) Collagen for Medical Biomaterials’ was published in 2018. In this study, the researchers studied the potential of tilapia skin as an alternative source of collagen for its application in medical biomaterial.

Thus, increasing research activities for collagen-based medical products is likely to favor the growth of the market during the forecast period.





The World Health Organization, National Health Service, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, National Department of Health, and International Federation of Diabetes along with company websites are among the major primary and secondary sources referred to while preparing the report on the medical collagen market.





The report segments global medical collagen market as follows:



Medical Collagen Market – by Source

Bovine

Porcine

Others

Medical Collagen Market – by Product

Gelatine

Hydrolysed Collagen

Native Collagen

Others

Medical Collagen Market – by Application

Wound Care

Bone Grafts

Tissue Scaffolds

Cartilage Repair

Haemostats

Diagnostics

Vascular Grafts

Other

Medical Collagen Market – by Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany Italy UK Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India South Korea Japan Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of Middle East and Africa

South and Central America Brazil Argentina Rest of South and Central America



Company Profiles:

DSM

Integra Lifesciences Corporation

Collagen Matrix Inc.

Encoll

Collagen Solutions Plc

Innocoll

Symatese

Gelita AG

Collplant Biotechnologies Ltd

Croda Interntional PLC.









