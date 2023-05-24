Fujifilm Releases the FUJIFILM XApp Smartphone App for its GFX System and X Series Digital Cameras

Engineered to Provide Seamless Connectivity, Fujifilm’s New XApp Touts Several New Features to Enhance the Photographer’s Workflow

/EIN News/ -- VALHALLA, N.Y., May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FUJIFILM North America Corporation today announced the launch of “FUJIFILM XApp” Smartphone App (XApp)[1], designed for use with Fujifilm’s applicable GFX System and X Series digital cameras[2]. The App will be released on May 25, 2023, as a free App download for compatible Apple iOS and Android devices. XApp joins the FUJIFILM Camera Remote app (Camera Remote), which connects a Wi-Fi compatible digital camera with a Smartphone (or tablet) for remote image making, image transfer, and viewing. The features of XApp have been significantly enhanced for optimal usability, including a variety of new features primarily around wireless connectivity and speed.

“Fujifilm listened carefully to user feedback when developing the FUJIFILM XApp,” said Lisa Baxt, marketing director, Electronic Imaging Division, FUJIFILM North America Corporation. “The new XApp has been engineered to provide superior connectivity and a host of useful functions that will enable our users to document, archive, and share photos created on Fujifilm cameras. We are passionate about the digital advancement of our electronic imaging business, and the new XApp is a perfect example of our continued evolution.”

Main features:

Enhanced design, speed, and image transfer capabilities

XApp’s enhanced system design ensures quicker, smoother connectivity between the camera and Smartphone and/or tablets as compared to the Camera Remote App.

The “Image Transfer Order" function makes it possible to transfer images from a compatible Fujifilm digital camera to a Smartphone or tablet device even when the camera is powered off, and also while creating further images. This facilitates seamless posting and sharing of images on social media and messaging apps directly from XApp.

XApp has been updated with a high-contrast design in black and white as base tones. Text size has been increased from Camera Remote to create a user interface with improved visibility.

Wireless connectivity for ease of image-making

When connected via Bluetooth, XApp allows users to remotely operate their compatible FUJIFILM GFX System and X Series cameras while checking live view on a Smartphone or tablet device. Many image settings including aperture, ISO, and shutter speed can also be configured from the Smartphone or tablet device using the XApp.

Using XApp’s new “Backup/Restore” function, compatible product users can save camera settings[3] such as “Shooting Menu” and “Setup Menu” in the App or restore them back to the applicable FUJIFILM GFX System or X Series camera. Favorite camera settings for different subject types can be managed in the XApp, making it quick and easy to change settings even during image creation, and settings saved in the connected, compatible GFX System or X Series camera can be accessed via XApp for instant recovery as needed. Camera settings can also be shared with multiple cameras of the same model via the App, thus streamlining multi-camera sessions.

The date, time, and geolocation information of the compatible Fujifilm digital camera connected to XApp are automatically synched with the camera, keeping accurate time for the in-camera clock and, if permission is given, recording accurate geolocation data about a location as part of the image’s metadata. The recorded geolocation data is automatically displayed on the XApp’s timeline map for easy access.

Activity and Timeline functions[4] enable personalized data and file transfer options

XApp features the new Activity function, which automatically aggregates and displays image information, such as the number of images created, and the camera/lens/Film Simulation mode used with any given image, for easy reference.

XApp’s Timeline function allows users to selectively permit the transfer of Activity records[5] to a Smartphone or tablet device and chronologically view critical information, including images, number of images created, image location information, and the camera/lens used, thus auto-generating an activity feed that can be modified to suit individual user preferences.

Firmware Update Notifications

XApp issues a notification when new firmware is released for the user’s applicable, compatible GFX System or X Series digital camera. The user simply follows the instructions in the notification to easily ensure the camera’s firmware is up to date.

Compatible models:

The newly introduced FUJIFILM X-S20 mirrorless digital camera is manufactured to automatically be compatible with the new FUJIFILM XApp without added firmware.

Additionally, the following GFX System and X Series models are also compatible, subject to downloading Fujifilm’s latest firmware releases:

FUJIFILM GFX100, FUJIFILM GFX100S, FUJIFILM GFX50S II, FUJIFILM GFX50R, FUJIFILM X-H2S, FUJIFILM X-H2, FUJIFILM X-Pro3, FUJIFILM X-T5, FUJIFILM X-T4, FUJIFILM X-T3, FUJIFILM X-T30 II, FUJIFILM X-T30, FUJIFILM X-S10, FUJIFILM X-E4, FUJIFILM X100V

Supported operating systems:

iOS 13, 14, 15, 16

Android OS 11, 12, 13

Availability:

FUJIFILM XApp Smartphone App will be available for download on May 25, 2023, for compatible iOS and Android users.

[1] Compatible with applicable version Smartphones and tablet devices.

[2] Not compatible with all FUJIFILM GFX System and X Series digital camera products. In certain instances, download of Fujifilm’s latest firmware update will be required to ensure compatibility.

[3] Applies to all compatible GFX System and X Series camera settings except for network settings and custom white balance settings.

[4] The timeline and activity functions may not be available in certain countries and geographic regions. To view the image information with these functions where available, users must first sign into Fujifilm’s network service with social media authentication (Facebook, Apple, Google).

[5] Activity record refers to a record of image creation activity that involves the use of a compatible, Bluetooth connected FUJIFILM GFX System or X Series camera. Only the information that users selectively permit on the XApp is aggregated.

