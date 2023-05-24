Fujifilm Launches FUJIFILM X-S20 Mirrorless Digital Camera

High-Capacity Battery, High-Performance Autofocus, and Advanced Video-Recording Functions, a Powerful Story-Creation Tool Designed for the Active Content Creator

/EIN News/ -- VALHALLA, N.Y., May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FUJIFILM North America Corporation announced today the launch of its FUJIFILM X-S20 mirrorless digital camera (X-S20). With a lightweight, compact form factor reminiscent of its predecessor, the FUJIFILM X-S10, X-S20 brings new features including AI-based subject-detection autofocus (AF), the capability to record 6.2K/30P video, and stream 4K/60P video natively through USB-C.

“X-S20 is truly a dream camera for any content creator looking to take their photos and videos creation to the next level, but especially for the ones that are documenting their lives, traveling the world, or streaming their stories online,” said Lisa Baxt, marketing director, Electronic Imaging Division, FUJIFILM North America Corporation. “It offers premium image quality and advanced portability, catering to a variety of image creation styles ranging from casual self-portraits to full-fledged photography and videography. With content creators turning to digital cameras more than ever before, we are confident that X-S20 will be well received by users pushing long-form content to platforms, like Twitch, especially since no fees are required to unlock the feature.”

Main features:

High image quality and high-performance AF

X-S20 is equipped with the back-illuminated 26.1MP sensor “X-Trans™ CMOS 4” and the high-speed image processing engine “X-Processor 5” to produce high-quality images while keeping power consumption lower than its predecessor model, X-S10.

X-S20 features subject-detection AF developed with deep learning/artificial intelligence (AI) technology. In this case, AI is used to detect animals, birds, cars, motorcycles, bicycles, airplanes, trains, insects, and drones. The evolved AF prediction algorithm enables stable focusing even in AF-C mode.

The AUTO mode, which automatically selects optimum settings according to scenes, is complemented with the new AUTO Subject Detection function, automatically detecting and tracking a subject while keeping it in focus, allowing the creator to produce high-quality stills and videos with ease.

X-S20 comes with 19 Film Simulation modes including “Nostalgic Neg,” characterized by high saturation and soft tonality. Users can use Film Simulation presets for various subject types and scenes to produce a photographic film look and feel.

High-capacity battery and high-performance in-body image stabilization (IBIS) mechanism in a lightweight form factor

X-S20 features the X-S Series’ signature large grip for reliable handheld stability while keeping the body compact and lightweight, weighing in at just 1.08 lbs. (491g).[1]

The use of the high-capacity battery, NP-W235, has more than doubled the number of frames in Economy Mode to approximately 800 compared to that of the previous X-S10 model.

X-S20 is equipped with a five-axis IBIS mechanism that offers up to 7.0-stops[2], making it easy to create images or video hand-held, even at night or in low-light conditions.

X-S20 features a 2.36-million-dot Electronic Viewfinder (EVF) with 0.62x magnification as well as a 1.84-million-dot rear LCD monitor with a vari-angle structure that can be positioned in a range of angles, making self-portraits easy. The camera can be also combined with the FUJIFILM Tripod Grip, TG-BT1, for vlog production.

6.2K/30P video recording and other extensive video functions including the new Vlog Mode

X-S20 can record 6.2K/30P 4:2:2 10-bit video internally and supports extensive video functions that include capabilities, like hi-speed 1080/240P slow motion and 4K/60P streaming through USB-C.

X-S20 features F-Log2 for recording video in the expanded 13+ stops dynamic range for enriched tonality, adding freedom in post-production creativity.

When combined with an ATOMOS HDMI device, RAW video output from the X-S20 can be recorded as 12-bit Apple ProRes RAW at resolutions up to 6.2K and frame rates up to 29.97fps. When combined with Blackmagic Design Video Assist 12G, RAW video output from X-S20 can be recorded as Blackmagic RAW at resolutions up to 6.2K and frame rates up to 29.97fps.

X-S20 features a 3.5mm microphone/headphone jack for broad compatibility with today’s available audio tools, despite its compact and lightweight body. Furthermore, the new Vlog Mode has been introduced to facilitate Vlog production.

A USB-Type C cable can connect the camera to a computer to use as a webcam without the need for additional software[3]. Alternatively, content creators can utilize OBS Studio with X-S20 to stream 4K/60P video directly from the camera to the online streaming platform of their choice. Film Simulation modes are available even during live streaming or online meetings. Image settings can be adjusted even while the camera is connected to a computer.

Pricing and Availability:

FUJIFILM X-S20 mirrorless digital camera body and camera body with lens kits will be available from authorized FUJIFILM dealers in the United States on or around June 29th, 2023.

FUJIFILM X-S20 Mirrorless Camera Body in Black will be available at a manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $1,299.95 USD and $1,749.99 CAD.

FUJIFILM X-S20 Mirrorless Camera Body in Black with the FUJINON XC15-45mmF3.5-5.6 OIS PZ Lens Kit will be available at a manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $1,399.95 USD and $1,899.99 CAD.

FUJIFILM X-S20 Mirrorless Camera Body in Black with the FUJINON XF18-55mmF2.8-4 R LM OIS Lens Kit will be available at a manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $1,699.95 and $2,299.99 CAD.

For more information, visit https://fujifilm-x.com/en-us/products/cameras/x-s20/.

[1] Referenced weight includes supplied battery and memory card.

[2] With FUJINON XF35mmF1.4R lens mounted.

[3] 4K output requires a 4K compatible monitor, a USB cable of USB 3.0 or greater, and supported software

