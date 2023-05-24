Submit Release
Photronics Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results

/EIN News/ -- BROOKFIELD, Conn., May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB), a worldwide leader in photomask technologies and solutions, today reported financial results for its second quarter of fiscal year 2023 ended April 30, 2023.

“We achieved record revenue in the second quarter with growth across IC and FPD as demand for our design-driven product remained high,” said Frank Lee, chief executive officer. “Mainstream IC demand remained robust across all regions, especially Asia and the US. FPD demand was driven primarily by AMOLED for advanced mobile displays as that technology continues to be adopted across new devices. Profit margins expanded on positive volume leverage, pricing, favorable mix, and tight control of cost. Cash generated from operating activities was very strong, enabling us to strengthen our balance sheet while also investing in organic growth. We are on pace for another great year in 2023 and to deliver on our long-term financial goals. I am confident that our team will continue to perform well to create value for our shareholders.”

Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results

  • Revenue was $229.3 million up 9% sequentially and 12% year-over-year
  • GAAP net income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders was $39.9 million ($0.65 per diluted share), compared with $14.0 million ($0.23 per diluted share) in the first quarter of 2023 and $27.4 million ($0.45 per diluted share) in the second quarter 2022
  • Non-GAAP net income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders was $32.9 million ($0.54 per diluted share), compared with $24.4 million ($0.40 per diluted share) in the first quarter of 2023 and $23.1 million ($0.38 per diluted share) in the second quarter 2022
  • IC revenue was $167.1 million, up 7% sequentially and 15% year-over-year
  • FPD revenue was $62.3 million, up 14% sequentially and 6% more than same quarter last year
  • Cash generated from operating activities was $82 million, and cash invested in growth through capital expenditures was $27 million
  • Cash balance at the end of the quarter was $367.5 million with debt of $28 million, providing funds and available liquidity to support our growth investments

Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Guidance

For the third quarter of fiscal 2023, Photronics expects revenue to be between $224 million and $234 million and non-GAAP net income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders to be between $0.48 and $0.54 per diluted share.

Webcast

A webcast to discuss these results is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Eastern time on Wednesday, May 24, 2023. The call will be broadcast live and on-demand on the Events and Presentations link on the Photronics website. Analysts and investors who wish to participate in the Q&A portion of the call should click here. It is suggested that participants register fifteen minutes prior to the call's scheduled start time.

About Photronics

Photronics is a leading worldwide manufacturer of integrated circuit (IC) and flat panel display (FPD) photomasks. High precision quartz plates that contain microscopic images of electronic circuits, photomasks are a key element in the IC and FPD manufacturing process. Founded in 1969, Photronics has been a trusted photomask supplier for over 50 years. As of October 31, 2022, the company had 1,828 employees. The company operates 11 strategically located manufacturing facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. Additional information on the company can be accessed at www.photronics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements” regarding our industry, our strategic position, and our financial and operating results. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially. Please refer to the documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These documents contain and identify important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those contained in these forward-looking statements. These certain factors can be found at www.photronics.com/riskfactors. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. We are under no duty to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this release to conform these statements to actual results.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Non-GAAP Net Income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders and non-GAAP earnings per share, Free Cash Flow, LTM Free Cash Flow, and Net Cash are "non-GAAP financial measures" as such term is defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission, and may differ from similarly named non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. The attached financial supplement reconciles Photronics, Inc. financial results under GAAP to non-GAAP financial information. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures that exclude certain items are useful for analysts and investors to evaluate our future on-going performance because they enable a more meaningful comparison of our projected performance with our historical results. These non-GAAP metrics are not intended to represent funds available for our discretionary use and are not intended to represent, or be used as a substitute for, gross profit, operating income, net income, cash and cash equivalents, or cash flows from operations, as measured under GAAP. The items excluded from these non-GAAP metrics, but included in the calculation of their closest GAAP equivalent, are significant components of the condensed consolidated balance sheets and statement of cash flows and must be considered in performing a comprehensive assessment of overall financial performance. Please refer to the non-GAAP reconciliations on the following pages.

PHOTRONICS, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
         
         
    Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
    April 30,    January 29,   May 1,   April 30,   May 1,
    2023
 		  2023   2022
 		  2023   2022
                     
Revenue   $ 229,306     $ 211,090     $ 204,509     $ 440,397     $ 394,336  
                     
Cost of goods sold     140,904       135,013       134,289       275,918       264,253  
                     
Gross Profit     88,402       76,077       70,220       164,479       130,083  
                     
Operating Expenses:                    
                     
Selling, general and administrative   17,878       16,818       16,613       34,696       32,340  
                     
Research and development     3,479       3,302       4,206       6,781       10,145  
                     
Total Operating Expenses     21,357       20,120       20,819       41,477       42,485  
                     
Operating Income     67,045       55,957       49,401       123,002       87,598  
                     
Non-operating (loss) income, net   13,571       (14,425 )     8,021       (854 )     12,728  
                     
Income Before Income Tax Provision   80,616       41,532       57,422       122,148       100,326  
                     
Income tax provision     21,343       12,582       14,393       33,925       25,571  
                     
Net Income     59,273       28,950       43,029       88,223       74,755  
                     
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests   19,344       14,964       15,597       34,308       24,259  
                     
Net income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders $ 39,929     $ 13,986     $ 27,432     $ 53,915     $ 50,496  
                     
Earnings per share:                    
                     
Basic   $ 0.65     $ 0.23     $ 0.45     $ 0.88     $ 0.84  
                     
Diluted   $ 0.65     $ 0.23     $ 0.45     $ 0.88     $ 0.83  
                     
Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding:                  
                     
Basic     61,138       60,894       60,606       61,016       60,382  
                     
Diluted     61,507       61,470       61,145       61,489       61,041  
                     

 

PHOTRONICS, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
(Unaudited)
 
         
    April 30,   October 31,
    2023
 		  2022
         
Assets        
         
Current assets:        
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 367,485     $ 319,680  
Short-term investments     45,431       38,820  
Accounts receivable     214,464       198,147  
Inventories     54,940       50,753  
Other current assets     37,796       37,252  
         
Total current assets     720,116       644,652  
         
Property, plant and equipment, net   699,917       643,873  
Other assets     30,992       27,305  
         
Total assets   $ 1,451,025     $ 1,315,830  
         
         
         
Liabilities and Equity        
         
Current liabilities:        
Current portion of long-term debt $ 7,017     $ 10,024  
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities   178,151       183,773  
         
Total current liabilities     185,168       193,797  
         
Long-term debt     21,322       32,310  
Other liabilities     39,851       27,634  
         
Photronics, Inc. shareholders' equity   928,047       831,527  
Noncontrolling interests     276,637       230,562  
Total equity     1,204,684       1,062,089  
         
Total liabilities and equity   $ 1,451,025     $ 1,315,830  
         

 

PHOTRONICS, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
(Unaudited)
         
         
    Six Months Ended
    April 30,   May 1,
      2023       2022  
         
Cash flows from operating activities:        
Net income   $ 88,223     $ 74,755  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash      
provided by operating activities:        
Depreciation and amortization     39,085       41,405  
Share-based compensation     3,830       3,041  
Changes in operating assets, liabilities and other   (21,461 )     (15,912 )
         
Net cash provided by operating activities     109,677       103,289  
         
Cash flows from investing activities:        
Purchases of property, plant and equipment   (57,728 )     (34,809 )
Purchases of available-for-sale debt securities   (9,837 )     0  
Proceeds from maturity of available-for-sale debt securities   4,000       0  
Government incentives     1,393       1,394  
Other     (88 )     (199 )
         
Net cash used in investing activities     (62,260 )     (33,614 )
         
Cash flows from financing activities:        
Repayments of debt     (14,720 )     (27,571 )
Purchases of treasury stock     -       (2,522 )
Contributions from noncontrolling interest   -       24,995  
Proceeds from share-based arrangements   730       4,384  
Net settlements of restricted stock awards   (1,252 )     (1,452 )
         
Net cash used in financing activities     (15,242 )     (2,166 )
         
Effects of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash   15,621       (14,917 )
         
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash   47,796       52,592  
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period   322,409       279,680  
         
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 370,205     $ 332,272  
         

 

PHOTRONICS, INC.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information
(in thousands)
(Unaudited)
                   
                   
  Three Months ended   Six Months ended
  April 30,   January 29,   May 1,   April 30,   May 1,
  2023   2023   2022   2023   2022
                   
                   
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Net Income:                  
                   
GAAP Net Income $ 39,929     $ 13,986     $ 27,432     $ 53,915     $ 50,496  
FX (gain) loss   (10,718 )     16,944       (7,844 )     6,226       (13,112 )
Estimated tax effects of above   2,823       (4,506 )     1,947       (1,683 )     3,284  
Estimated noncontrolling interest effects of above   901       (2,060 )     1,543       (1,159 )     1,639  
Non-GAAP Net Income $ 32,935     $ 24,364     $ 23,078     $ 57,299     $ 42,307  
                   
                   
Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding - Diluted   61,507       61,470       61,145       61,489       61,041  
                   
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP EPS:                  
                   
GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.65     $ 0.23     $ 0.45     $ 0.88     $ 0.83  
Effects of the above adjustments $ (0.11 )   $ 0.17     $ (0.07 )   $ 0.05     $ (0.14 )
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.54     $ 0.40     $ 0.38     $ 0.93     $ 0.69  
                   

 

PHOTRONICS, INC.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information (cont.)
(in thousands)
(Unaudited)
                   
                   
Reconciliation of Net cash provided by operating activities to Free Cash Flow        
  Six Months ended   Year ended     
  April 30,   October 31,   October 31,   Target Model
  2023   2022   2021   Two-year Horizon
                   
                   
GAAP Net cash provided by operating activities $ 109,677     $ 275,187     $ 150,772     $ 350,000 - 400,000  
                   
Purchases of property, plant and equipment   (57,728 )     (112,338 )     (109,099 )     (100,000 )
                   
Free Cash Flow $ 51,949     $ 162,849     $ 41,673     $ 250,000 - 300,000  
                   
                   
Reconciliation of Free Cash flow to LTM Free Cash Flow:        
                   
  Free Cash Flow                
                   
Six Months ended April 30, 2023 $ 51,949                  
                   
Year-ended October 31, 2022   162,849                  
                   
Six Months ended May 1, 2022   (68,480 )                
                   
LTM April 30, 2023 $ 146,318                  
                   
                   
Reconciliation of Cash and cash equivalents to Net Cash:        
      As of            
  April 30,   October 31,   May 1,        
  2023   2022   2022        
                   
Cash and cash equivalents $ 367,485     $ 319,680     $ 329,282          
                   
Current portion of Long-term debt   (7,017 )     (10,024 )     (12,410 )        
                   
Long-term Debt   (21,322 )     (32,310 )     (70,138 )        
                   
Net Cash $ 339,146     $ 277,346     $ 246,734          
                   

For Further Information:
John P. Jordan
Executive Vice President & CFO
203.740.5671
jjordan@photronics.com


