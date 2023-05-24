Celebrity Interior Designer Bobby Berk Enters into Exclusive Multiyear Design and Model Home Collaboration with Tri Pointe Homes

Collaboration to bring Bobby Berk design collections to new home buyers across America

/EIN News/ -- INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev., May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE: TPH), one of the largest homebuilders in the U.S., today announced an exclusive, multiyear collaboration with acclaimed design expert and Emmy-nominated TV personality, Bobby Berk. Building on the Tri Pointe – Berk relationship that began in 2015, Tri Pointe homebuyers across the country will now have the opportunity to be inspired by a new set of design-forward interior collections from Berk, ranging in style from organic modern to luxe bohemian. Tri Pointe Homes anticipates kicking off the collaboration with Berk-designed model homes in the Charlotte and Orange County-Los Angeles markets in the fourth quarter of 2023. As part of the collaboration, it is expected that Berk will design and merchandise over 20 Tri Pointe model homes per year where customers can experience integrated whole-home designs in person.



“Your surroundings affect every aspect of your life, including your physical and mental well-being,” said Bobby Berk, designer. “My passion is creating spaces that are designed and organized in a way that nourishes your spirit, making you feel both comfortable and inspired. Over the last eight years of regional projects with Tri Pointe, we’ve shared a focus on elevated design and creating spaces people love to live in. I’m excited to bring my design eye to this collaboration and extend that work on a national scale.”

Berk is an acclaimed design expert known for adapting to a wide range of styles and transforming homes into incredible living spaces. Named by Architectural Digest in 2020 as one of the “most famous interior designers working today,” Berk’s design philosophy is focused on creating spaces that are comfortable, functional, and stylish. His brand — BobbyBerk.com — is defined by its modern and youthful spirit.

“The journey of buying a new home is unique to every individual. We are excited to expand our work with the extremely creative Bobby Berk as part of this journey,” said Tom Mitchell, president and COO of Tri Pointe Homes. “Tri Pointe Homes is a premium lifestyle brand known for its innovative designs across lifestyles and price points. Our expanded collaboration with Bobby is the next chapter in our quest to constantly evolve and inspire the next generation of homebuyers.”

Tri Pointe Homes and Berk first collaborated together on the design of The Responsive Home, an innovative concept home that served as a discovery lab for research, design and building practices aimed at understanding and activating the Millennial home buyer.

Under the new collaboration, Tri Pointe is expected to feature move-in ready, turnkey homes with interiors by Berk, as well as the option to personalize a Berk design in the company’s award-winning Design Studios across the country. With Tri Pointe’s expanded Design Studio offerings, homebuyers will be able to simply choose one of Berk’s curated collections and utilize it from floor to ceiling—from light fixtures to cabinets, flooring materials, and more—or, to use a design as inspiration to fully personalize their dream home. Homebuyers will also have the option of selecting “Get the Look” furniture packages that complete the design scheme.

“Bobby shares Tri Pointe’s passion for bringing an exceptional level of design to homes,” said Linda Mamet, chief marketing officer at Tri Pointe Homes. “Like Bobby, we are in the business of transforming lives. Elevating our exclusive collaboration with Bobby Berk is an ideal way for our companies to join together and help homebuyers confidently move forward with personalizing their new Tri Pointe home whether you’re in Los Angeles, Houston, Charlotte or any of the other fifteen markets Tri Pointe Homes builds in around the country.”

About Tri Pointe Homes ®

One of the largest homebuilders in the U.S., Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE: TPH) is a publicly traded company and a recognized leader in customer experience, innovative design, and environmentally responsible business practices. The company builds premium homes and communities in 10 states, with deep ties to the communities it serves—some for as long as a century. Tri Pointe Homes combines the financial resources, technology platforms and proven leadership of a national organization with the regional insights, longstanding community connections and agility of empowered local teams. Tri Pointe has won multiple Builder of the Year awards, was named one of the 2023 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For®, and made Fortune magazine’s 2017 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list. The company was also named as a Great Place to Work-Certified™ company in both 2021 and 2022 and was named on several Great Place to Work® Best Workplaces lists in 2022. For more information, please visit TriPointeHomes.com .

About Bobby Berk

Bobby Berk is a design expert & Emmy-nominated TV host known for his work transforming lives and living spaces on Netflix’s Queer Eye. Bobby leads his eponymous multi-faceted brand, including comprehensive lifestyle destination BobbyBerk.com. His design firm has quickly become a leader in the home building industry, and in 2020, Architectural Digest crowned Bobby as one of the “most famous interior designers working today.” Bobby is releasing his first book, Right at Home: How Good Design Is Good For The Mind, publishing September 12, 2023.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6e27232d-ffb8-4fbf-9a35-f4a9709b684d

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b76bb834-aaef-452e-bbd7-c3f51e8813a3

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/13f0f96b-f20a-4ff5-a80e-8eb39ae7313a

