Retail Media Networks Market Size Expected To Reach $27.03 Billion By 2027
The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Retail Media Networks Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s retail media networks market forecast, the retail media networks market size is predicted to reach a value of $27.03 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 6.7 percent through the forecast period.
The growth in the global retail media networks industry is due to the rapid growth of e-commerce. North America region is expected to hold the largest retail media networks market share. Major retail media networks companies include Walmart Inc., The Kroger Co., Amazon Inc., Target Brands Inc., eBay Inc., Costco Wholesale Corporation, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc., Tesco Plc..
Retail Media Networks Market Segments
● By Type: Search Ads, Display Ads
● By Cloud Deployment: Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud
● By Application: Consumer Goods, Catering, Other Applications
● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Retail media networks are digital platforms that enable businesses to purchase advertising space on a retailer's website, apps, and other digital properties, including in-store displays. Retailers can partner with media companies to expand their brand and improve their target audience by using detailed shopper data.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Retail Media Networks Market Characteristics
3. Retail Media Networks Market Trends
4. Retail Media Networks Market Drivers And Restraints
5. Retail Media Networks Market Size And Growth Rate
……
25. Retail Media Networks Market Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Retail Media Networks Market Competitor Landscape
27. Retail Media Networks Market Opportunities And Strategies
28. Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix
