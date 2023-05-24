Virus Filtration Market Size Likely to be valued at US$ 12.92 Billion by 2030 | Wuxi Biologics, Clean Cell, Sartorius AG

Virus Filtration Market

"Virus filtration also helps to optimize process economics and prevents the loss of valuable products"

The global virus filtration market was valued at US$ 4,441.2 Mn in 2022 and is forecast to reach a value of US$ 12.92 Bn by 2030 at a CAGR of 14.3% between 2023 and 2030.” — Coherent Market Insights

BURLINGAME, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Virus Filtration market size is expected to reach USD 12.92 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 14.3% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Coherent Market Insights Inc. Virus filtration is a critical procedure utilized in various sectors, particularly in the pharmaceutical and biotechnological industries, to ensure the removal or inactivation of viruses for the safety of biological products. This includes therapeutic proteins, vaccines, and tissues, as well as the purification of water and air in certain settings.

Virus filtration works by physically removing viruses from the desired product. This is typically achieved through size-exclusion mechanisms, where filters with specific pore sizes are used to capture and retain virus particles while allowing the desired product (often smaller in size) to pass through. Virus filters usually possess a pore size of around 20-40 nanometers, which is small enough to capture most viruses.

Competitive Landscape:

The given section on the global Virus Filtration Market will include an extensive examination of the various players in this industry, their respective company overviews, an analysis of existing product portfolios, financials, etc. We even include a supply-chain analysis, a PEST analysis, market probability scenarios, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and other related frameworks that are meant to aid in the expansion of your reputed organization. The specific application of these given findings allows all our clients to apply essential yet accurate data when formulating the most-suitable business strategies with the aim of improving their business’ footprint in this global industry.

Top Key Players:

★ Wuxi Biologics

★ Clean Cell Inc.

★ Sartorius AG

★ Pall Corporation

★ Merck KgaA

★ Lonza Group Ltd.

★ General Electric Company

★ Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc.

★ Asahi Kasei Medical Co. Ltd.

★ Charles River Laboratories International Inc

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

Detailed Segmentation :

By Product:

Kits and Reagents

Filtration Systems

Services

Other Products

By Application:

Biologicals

Medical Devices

Water Purification

Air Purification

