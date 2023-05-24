Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Chemicals Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The global oil country tubular goods (OCTG) market size is expected to grow to $37.82 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.6%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s oil country tubular goods market forecast, the oil country tubular goods market size is predicted to reach a value of $37.82 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 8.6 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global oil country tubular goods industry is due to the increase in exploration and drilling operations. North America region is expected to hold the largest oil country tubular goods market share. Major oil country tubular goods companies include ArcelorMittal S.A., Iljin Steel Co. Ltd., JFE Steel Corporation, Nippon Steel Corporation, Tenaris S.A., TMK Group, United States Steel Corporation.

Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Segments

● By Product: Well Casing, Product Tubing, Drill Pipe

● By Manufacturing Process: Electric Resistance Welded (ERW), Seamless

● By Grade: API Grade, Premium Grade

● By Application: Onshore, Offshore

● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=9006&type=smp

Oil country tubular goods (OCTG) are components used in the equipment, drilling, and operations of the oil and gas industry. These tubular goods serve as the foundation for oil and gas well and pipeline design, as well as the conduit for the safe and efficient transportation of oil and gas products to market.

Read More On The Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Global Market Report At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/oil-country-tubular-goods-octg-global-market-report

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Characteristics

3. Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Trends

4. Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Size And Growth Rate

……

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Crude Oil Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/crude-oil-global-market-report

Oil And Gas Upstream Activities Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/oil-and-gas-upstream-activities-global-market-report

Oil And Gas Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/oil-and-gas-global-market-report

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/

Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

