Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The global oil country tubular goods (OCTG) market size is expected to grow to $37.82 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.6%.”
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s oil country tubular goods market forecast, the oil country tubular goods market size is predicted to reach a value of $37.82 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 8.6 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global oil country tubular goods industry is due to the increase in exploration and drilling operations. North America region is expected to hold the largest oil country tubular goods market share. Major oil country tubular goods companies include ArcelorMittal S.A., Iljin Steel Co. Ltd., JFE Steel Corporation, Nippon Steel Corporation, Tenaris S.A., TMK Group, United States Steel Corporation.

Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Segments
● By Product: Well Casing, Product Tubing, Drill Pipe
● By Manufacturing Process: Electric Resistance Welded (ERW), Seamless
● By Grade: API Grade, Premium Grade
● By Application: Onshore, Offshore
● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Oil country tubular goods (OCTG) are components used in the equipment, drilling, and operations of the oil and gas industry. These tubular goods serve as the foundation for oil and gas well and pipeline design, as well as the conduit for the safe and efficient transportation of oil and gas products to market.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Characteristics
3. Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Trends
4. Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Drivers And Restraints
5. Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Size And Growth Rate
……
25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Competitor Landscape
27. Opportunities And Strategies
28. Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix

