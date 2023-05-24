Endometrial Ablation Devices Market 2024 Innovative Treatments, Success Milestones by Top Players

Endometrial Ablation Devices Market Size

Endometrial Ablation Devices Market provides an in-depth analysis of the market along with the current trends and future estimations.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Endometrial ablation devices are used to remove the endometrium, which is the lining of the uterus. This procedure used for treatment of menorrhagia when it is not controlled with the help of medications. Increase in prevalence of menstrual disorders and rise in awareness about endometrial ablation devices majorly drive the growth of the endometrial ablation devices market. In addition, endometrial ablation offers some advantages, such as speed of treatment, efficiency, and minimal invasive procedure. These fuel the market growth globally.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

AEGEA Medical, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Hologic, Inc., Idoman Teoranta, Medtronic Plc. (Smith & Nephew Plc.), Minerva Surgical, Inc., Olympus Corporation, Omnitech Systems, Inc., The Cooper Companies, Inc. (CooperSurgical, Inc.), Veldana Medical SA

Based on technology type, the market is segmented into radiofrequency ablation, cryoablation, hydrothermal ablation, thermal balloon, hysteroscopic ablation, and others. At present, the radiofrequency ablation segment generates the major share of revenue due to speed of procedure and efficiency. On the other side, thermal balloon technology segment is anticipated to show the fastest growth during the forecast period primarily owning to its safety and procedure convenience.

Based on end user, the clinic segment occupied the largest share in 2017, and is anticipated to continue its dominance during the forecast period, due to availability of portable and easy to use endometrial ablation devices. However, the ambulatory surgery center segment is anticipated to exhibit the fastest market growth during the forecast period owing to a convenient environment as well as rise in number of ambulatory surgery centers.

