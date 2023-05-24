Infection Control Market Size to Grow at a CAGR Of 3.3% in the forecast period of 2023-2032 | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing prevalence of Hospital-Acquired Infections (HAIs) is one of the major factor driving infection control market revenue growth.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report, titled ‘Global Infection Control Market,’ comprises a profound analysis of the fundamental parameters contributing to the global Infection Control market scenario. The research report provides the reader with an in-depth interpretation of the Infection Control market dynamics, including the crucial drivers, opportunities, threats, and challenges. The report also describes the key business strategies, demand and supply ratios, leading regions, and the renowned market players, in a nutshell, offering a futuristic outlook of the overall Infection Control industry. The market intelligence report is a prototype of the 360° overview of the global Infection Control industry, shedding light on the estimated market value, share, growth trends, gross revenue, competitive overview, prominent manufacturers and buyers, available product types, and end-use applications.

The global infection control market size was USD 51.20 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing prevalence of Hospital-Acquired Infections (HAIs), rising government initiatives for promotion and implementation of infection prevention and control, and rising demand for self-protective infection control supplies among population due to viral outbreaks are key factors driving market revenue growth.

Aim of infection control is to manage and minimize likelihood of HAIs, which can be accomplished by adopting infection control programs such as detection, quarantine, outbreak management, sanitary conditions, personnel health, training, and infection prevention strategies and managerial staff. All aspects of healthcare are impacted by infection prevention and control, including hand hygiene, surgical site infections, injection safety, and antimicrobial resistance. Since paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria PNH care has significantly improved over the past 10 years, it is now possible to minimize infections. Sudden rise of infectious diseases, such as plague and tuberculosis, as well as highly contagious illnesses that can be fatal including Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), has increased.

Key Highlights from the Report

The cleaning & disinfection products segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global infection control market in 2022. According to professionals, successful infection control measures must include rigorous disinfection and cleaning of environmental surfaces. Improvements in liquid surface disinfectants based on hydrogen peroxide as well as a combination product including peracetic acid and hydrogen peroxide and electrolyzed water (hypochlorous acid) and cool atmospheric pressure plasma show promise for utilization in hospitals.

Additional techniques that are currently being researched include making surfaces that self-disinfect by covering medical equipment with metals, such as copper or silver or by applying liquid substances, having persistent antibacterial activity. Aerosol and vaporized hydrogen peroxide, portable devices that generate continuous Ultraviolet (UV-C) light, a pulsed-xenon UV light system, and use of high-intensity narrow-spectrum light are some of the most recent automatic decontamination techniques. As a result, environmental services divisions and healthcare facilities are considering about utilizing more modern disinfectants and no-touch decontamination techniques to enhance surface disinfection in healthcare, which is another factor driving revenue growth of this segment.

The hospitals segment is expected to register steadily fast revenue growth rate in the global infection control market during the forecast period. Technological advancements in infection control and prevention technology are reducing HAIs and controlling the spread of illness in hospitals. For instance, fully autonomous monitoring systems can track all 5 of the WHO's Moments of Hand Hygiene and can identify hand hygiene incidents when healthcare personnel enter and leave patient areas and individual data can be gathered, and devices may be able to communicate feedback information in real time. Hospitals with specific practices showed a decrease in infection rates over a 5-year period, while hospitals without these components had an increase in infection rates, demonstrating efficacy of infection control programs. These are major factors driving revenue growth of this segment.

The North America market accounted for largest revenue share in the global infection control market in 2022. This is attributed to increasing number of government initiatives and funding in the field of Infection Control and Prevention (IPC) measures and funding and rising regulatory approvals by major companies in terms of development, especially in the U.S.

Market Overview:

The report bifurcates the Infection Control market on the basis of different product types, applications, end-user industries, and key regions of the world where the market has already established its presence. The report accurately offers insights into the supply-demand ratio and production and consumption volume of each segment.

Infection Control Market Segmentation:

Emergen Research has segmented global infection control market on the basis of products & services, end-use, and region:

Product & Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Sterilization products & services

Sterilization Equipment

Contract Sterilization Services

Consumables and Accessories

Cleaning & Disinfectant products

Cleaning & Disinfectant Equipment

Disinfection & Cleaning Accessories

Protective barrier supplies

Endoscope Processing Products

Endoscope Reprocessing Consumables

Endoscope Reprocessing Equipment

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Hospitals & Clinics

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Others

It focuses on the recent mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, licensing agreements, brand promotions, and product launches, among others. The report also provides details about the company overview, business expansion plans, product portfolio, manufacturing and production capacity, global market position, financial status, and consumer base.

The report also discusses the key players involved in the market such as

3M, Belimed AG, Steris PLC., Getinge AB, Advanced Sterilization Products (ASP), MMM Company., MATACHANA, O&M Halyard, Sterigenics U.S., LLC., and Ecolab.

Global Infection Control Market Highlights:

Regional demand estimation and forecast

Product Mix Matrix

R&D Analysis

Cost-Benefit Analysis

Pre-commodity pricing volatility

Supply chain optimization analysis

Technological updates analysis

Raw Material Sourcing Strategy

Competitive Analysis

Mergers & Acquisitions

Location Quotients Analysis

Carbon Footprint Analysis

Patent Analysis

Vendor Management

Regional Landscape section of the Infection Control report offers deeper insights into the regulatory framework, current and emerging market trends, production and consumption patterns, supply and demand dynamics, import/export, and presence of major players in each region.

The various regions analyzed in the report include:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Highlights of Table of Contents (TOC):

Overview of Global Infection Control Market

Competitive analysis of the Infection Control market

Regional analysis of Global Infection Control market production and revenue

Regional analysis of Global Infection Control market supply, consumption, and export & import

Type-based market analysis of global Infection Control production, revenue, and price trends

Application-based analysis of the global Infection Control market

Manufacturer profiles, manufacturing cost, and upstream and downstream analysis of global Infection Control market

Global Infection Control market forecast (2020-2027)

Conclusion of the research report

Appendix

Thank you for reading our report. Please get in touch with us if you have any query regarding the report or its customization. Our team will ensure the report is best suited to your needs.

