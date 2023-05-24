Supplemental Health Insurance Market Set for Explosive Growth : Aetna, Anthem, Bupa
Supplemental Health Insurance Market Current Status and Future Prospects
Supplemental Health Insurance Market research study is to define market sizes of various segments & countries by past years and to forecast the values by next 5 years.”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Supplemental Health Insurance market to witness a CAGR of 6.07% during forecast period of 2023-2028. The market is segmented by Global Supplemental Health Insurance Market Breakdown by Application (Minors, Adults, Senior Citizens) by Type (Critical Illness Insurance, Accident Insurance, Hospital Insurance, Disability Insurance, Long-Term Care Insurance) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA). The Supplemental Health Insurance market size is estimated to increase by USD 2942.03 Million at a CAGR of 6.07% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2022E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 6942.2 Million.
HTF Market Intelligence published a new research publication on Supplemental Health Insurance Market Insights, to 2028" with 150+pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Supplemental Health Insurance market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world, however latest scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Aetna Inc. (United States), Anthem, Inc. (United States), Bankers Fidelity Life Insurance Company (United States), Bupa (United Kingdom), Chubb Limited (United States), Cigna (United States), DKV Luxembourg SA (Luxembourg), Everest Re Group, Ltd. (Bermuda), Humana Inc. (United States), ManhattanLife (United States), MetLife, Inc. (United States), Mutual of Omaha (United States), Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company (United States), State Farm (United States), Transamerica Corporation (United States), United American Insurance Company (United States), United HealthCare Service LLC (United States)
Definition:
Supplemental health insurance is a type of insurance policy that provides additional coverage for medical expenses that are not covered by a primary health insurance plan. It is designed to fill the gaps in coverage that exist in traditional health insurance plans, and can include benefits such as coverage for deductibles, copayments, and out-of-pocket expenses.
Market Trends:
Increased Awareness among People about Health Insurance
Market Drivers:
High Benefits of Supplemental Health Insurance
Market Opportunities:
Growing Demand from End-users
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
The Study Explore the Product Types of Supplemental Health Insurance Market: Critical Illness Insurance, Accident Insurance, Hospital Insurance, Disability Insurance, Long-Term Care Insurance
Key Applications/end-users of Supplemental Health Insurance Market: Minors, Adults, Senior Citizens
Criag Francis
HTF Market Intelligence Consulting Pvt Ltd
+ 1 434-322-0091
craig.francis@htfmarketreport.com