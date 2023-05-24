Military Land Vehicles Market to See Competition Rise | General Dynamics, Oshkosh, BAE Systems
Military Land Vehicles Market Forecast: What You Need To Know?
Military Land Vehicles Market research study is to define market sizes of various segments & countries by past years and to forecast the values by next 5 years.”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Military Land Vehicles market to witness a CAGR of 2.69% during forecast period of 2023-2028. The market is segmented by Global Military Land Vehicles Market Breakdown by Application (Combat & Surveillance Operations, Transport & Carrier Operations) by Type (Military Battle Tanks, Combat Vehicles, Armored Personal Carriers, Light Utility & Multi-role Vehicles, Military Engineering Vehicles, Self-Propelled Artillery) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA). The Military Land Vehicles market size is estimated to increase by USD 4415.94 Million at a CAGR of 2.69% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2022E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 25581.31 Million.
HTF Market Intelligence published a new research publication on Military Land Vehicles Market Insights, to 2028" with 150+pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Military Land Vehicles market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world, however latest scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics. Some of the key players profiled in the study are General Dynamics (United States), Oshkosh Corporation (United States), BAE Systems (United Kingdom), Elbit Systems Ltd, Rhenmetall (Germany), ST Engineering (Singapore), Franz Achleitner GMBH (Austria), Ashok Leyland (India), CNH Industrial N.V. (United Kingdom), Deere & Company (United States), Otokar Otomotiv ve Savunma Sanayi A.S. (Turkey), KNDS (Netherlands), Thales Group (France), MacAndrews & Forbes (United States), MEGA (United States), BEML Limited (India), Textron Inc. (United States), Mahindra & Mahindra Limited (India), Lockheed Martin Corporation (United States), Hyundai Motor Company (South Korea), Tata Motors (India)
Definition:
The military land vehicles market refers to the global industry involved in the design, development, production, and sale of vehicles specifically intended for military purposes. These vehicles are designed to operate on land and play a crucial role in various military operations, including combat, transportation, logistics, reconnaissance, and support missions.
Market Trends:
The rise in Acceptance of Light Weight Vehicle in Military Industry
Fielding of Vehicles with Sophisticated Multi-Sensor Arrays
Market Drivers:
Increasing Demand for Armored Vehicles Due to Rise in the Instances of Cross-border Conflicts
Growing Defense Budgets across the Developing Countries
Market Opportunities:
Military Modernization Plans Across the Globe
Increase in Adoption of Unmanned Combat Ground Vehicles by Defence Forces of Different Countries
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
The Study Explore the Product Types of Military Land Vehicles Market: Military Battle Tanks, Combat Vehicles, Armored Personal Carriers, Light Utility & Multi-role Vehicles, Military Engineering Vehicles, Self-Propelled Artillery
Key Applications/end-users of Military Land Vehicles Market: Combat & Surveillance Operations, Transport & Carrier Operations
List of players profiled in this report: General Dynamics (United States), Oshkosh Corporation (United States), BAE Systems (United Kingdom), Elbit Systems Ltd, Rhenmetall (Germany), ST Engineering (Singapore), Franz Achleitner GMBH (Austria), Ashok Leyland (India), CNH Industrial N.V. (United Kingdom), Deere & Company (United States), Otokar Otomotiv ve Savunma Sanayi A.S. (Turkey), KNDS (Netherlands), Thales Group (France), MacAndrews & Forbes (United States), MEGA (United States), BEML Limited (India), Textron Inc. (United States), Mahindra & Mahindra Limited (India), Lockheed Martin Corporation (United States), Hyundai Motor Company (South Korea), Tata Motors (India)
Quick Snapshot and Extracts from TOC of Latest Edition
Overview of Military Land Vehicles Market
Military Land Vehicles Size (Sales Volume) Comparison by Type (2023-2028)
Military Land Vehicles Size (Consumption) and Market Share Comparison by Application (2023-2028)
Military Land Vehicles Size (Value) Comparison by Region (2023-2028)
Military Land Vehicles Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2023-2028)
Military Land Vehicles Competitive Situation and Current Scenario Analysis
Strategic proposal for estimating sizing of core business segments
Players/Suppliers High Performance Pigments Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
Analyse competitors, including all important parameters of Military Land Vehicles
Military Land Vehicles Manufacturing Cost Analysis
Latest innovative headway and supply chain pattern mapping of leading and merging industry players
