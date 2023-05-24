Lawsuit June 6th Deadline Notice: Investors who lost over $100,000 with shares of Hesai Group (NASDAQ: HSAI) should contact the Shareholders Foundation

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a deadline is coming up on June 6, 2023, for certain investors in shares of Hesai Group (NASDAQ: HSAI) in the lawsuit against Hesai Group.

Investors, with losses in excess of $100,000 with shares of Hesai Group (NASDAQ: HSAI), have certain options and there are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: June 6, 2023. Those NASDAQ: HSAI investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

On April 7, 2023, a lawsuit was filed by an investor in NASDAQ: HSAI shares over alleged Securities Laws violations by Hesai Group in connection with the February 2023 initial public offering (the “IPO”). The plaintiff alleged that the Registration Statement that was filed in connection with the February 2023 IPO contained false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Hesai Group’s gross margin decrease was caused by a lower in-house utilization rate, that Hesai Group’s gross margin was 30% for the fourth quarter—which was completed over a month before the date of the amended registration statement, and that as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times and negligently prepared.

Those who purchased Hesai Group (NASDAQ: HSAI) shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

CONTACT:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

+1 (858) 779-1554

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com

3111 Camino Del Rio North

Suite 423

San Diego, CA 92108

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio legal monitoring and a settlement claim filing service, which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Any referenced cases, investigations, and/or settlements are not filed/initiated/reached and/or are not related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is only provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.