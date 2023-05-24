LBS & RTLS in Healthcare Market by Excellent Revenue Growth: Cisco Systems, Esri, Koch Industries
LBS & RTLS in Healthcare Market Current Status and Future Prospects
LBS & RTLS in Healthcare Market research study is to define market sizes of various segments & countries by past years and to forecast the values by next 5 years.”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global LBS & RTLS in Healthcare market to witness a CAGR of 19.4% during forecast period of 2023-2028. The market is segmented by United States LBS & RTLS in Healthcare Market Breakdown by Application (Hospital Asset Tracking & Monitoring, Patient Tracking & Monitoring, Ambulance Asset Monitoring) by Type (Hardware, Software, Services) and by Geography (The West, Southwest, The Middle Atlantic, New England, The South, The Midwest). The LBS & RTLS in Healthcare market size is estimated to increase by USD 2355.68 Million at a CAGR of 19.4% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2022E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 1241.64 Million.
HTF Market Intelligence published a new research publication on LBS & RTLS in Healthcare Market Insights, to 2028" with 150+pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the LBS & RTLS in Healthcare market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world, however latest scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP(United States), Cisco Systems Inc. (United States), Esri (United States), Koch Industries, Inc (United States), Microsoft Corporation (United States), Oracle Corporation(United States), Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (United States), Zebra Technologies Corporation (United States), General Electric Company (United States), International Business Machines (United States),
Definition:
LBS refers to a set of services that use location data to provide information or perform actions. In healthcare, LBS can be used to track the location of patients, staff, and equipment within a healthcare facility, and to provide location-specific information to patients and staff. For example, LBS can be used to provide patients with directions to their appointments or to help staff locate medical equipment.
Market Trends:
Growing demand for asset tracking: Healthcare facilities are adopting LBS and RTLS technology to track medical equipment, supplies, and medication in real-time. This helps to reduce waste, prevent theft, and ensure that necessary supplies are readily available.
Market Drivers:
Improved Patient Safety: LBS and RTLS can help improve patient safety by allowing healthcare providers to track patients, staff, and equipment in real-time. This can help prevent medical errors, reduce the risk of patient falls, and improve response times in emergencies.
Market Opportunities:
Asset Tracking: One of the biggest opportunities for LBS and RTLS in healthcare is asset tracking. Hospitals and other healthcare facilities have a lot of expensive equipment and assets that can be difficult to keep track of. By using LBS and RTLS, healthcare providers can track the location of these assets in real-time, reducing the time and effort required to locate them.
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
The Study Explore the Product Types of LBS & RTLS in Healthcare Market: Hardware, Software, Services
Key Applications/end-users of LBS & RTLS in Healthcare Market: Hospital Asset Tracking & Monitoring, Patient Tracking & Monitoring, Ambulance Asset Monitoring
