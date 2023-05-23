From Zurab Gumberidze, Former Ambassador of Georgia to Azerbaijan

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency, Mr. President,

First and foremost, I extend my utmost respect to the Republic of Azerbaijan and you personally. As is widely known, the year 2023 has been designated as the centennial celebration of the esteemed former President of Azerbaijan and National Leader, Heydar Aliyev.

Heydar Aliyev made a significant and invaluable contribution to the progress of the independent Republic of Azerbaijan, encompassing the development of its political and economic foundations, and the establishment of a peaceful and prosperous life for the Azerbaijani people.

His instrumental role in shaping the South Caucasus region, particularly in fostering the enduring friendship between the Azerbaijani and Georgian peoples, as well as in enhancing bilateral relations between our nations, is well-documented. His legacy shall forever endure in the records of history and our collective memory.

Having had the immense privilege and personal growth of serving as Georgia's ambassador to Azerbaijan during President Heydar Aliyev's tenure, I had the opportunity to actively participate in international endeavours under his visionary leadership.

Mr. President, I convey my best wishes to you,

Sincerely,

Zurab Gumberidze

Former Ambassador of Georgia to Azerbaijan