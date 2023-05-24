Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah in Dubai receives the AUBERGE AWARD 2023 from BERLINER TAGEZEITUNG
There are many definitions of an ideal holiday, the architect, builders and staff of the "Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah" currently have by far the best beach resort in Dubai and the UAE!”BERLIN, GERMANY, May 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- "If someone goes on a journey, he can tell a story," the German poet Matthias Claudius once quipped in 1775. Following exactly this saying, our journalists travelled, stealthily and unrecognised, to Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, where they found a true jewel of the top hotel industry, without even suspecting that the object of journalistic interest, the "Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah", had been very thoroughly inspected by our journalists, who have seen hundreds of hotels on all continents of our globe.
— Peter Hansen (BERLINER TAGESZEITUNG)
To begin with, there are hotels in Dubai and there are hotels, one more luxurious than the other, here it is generally difficult for the traveller to separate the wheat from the chaff in view of the abundant offer!
Hilton Worldwide Holdings Incorporation is a US multinational hotel and hospitality company that manages and distributes a broad portfolio of hotels and resorts. The company was founded in May 1919 by Conrad Hilton and is today headed by Christopher J. Nassetta.
It is clear that if Conrad Hilton had known in 1919 that one day there would be a "Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah" in Dubai with 608 suites and guest rooms, he would certainly have jumped for joy, because even such a brilliant designer as Philippe Starck or star architect Tadao Andō, among others, would have been so enthusiastic, in terms of style, furnishings and architecture, would be delighted as a guest of the "Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah", which is why the "Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah" receives this year's "AUBERGE AWARD 2023" from BERLINER TAGESZEITUNG for its first-class service, its breathtaking architecture and above all for its outstanding staff.
"AUBERGE AWARD":
The word "auberge" has long been forgotten as a name in Europe, yet an "auberge" in 17th century France was an exquisite town house of the aristocracy. For many years, the "AUBERGE AWARD" has been used by BERLINER TAGESZEITUNG as an award for excellent top hotels that offer only the best in standard, facilities and luxury.
From delicious dining options and a luxurious spa to a kids' club and one of the largest swimming pools in Dubai, the "Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah" offers everything a traveller's heart desires and many a hotel in Dubai can learn a lot from the "Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah", especially when it comes to service.
"Palm Jumeirah" is one of the few hotspots that have gained worldwide recognition as a travel destination due to its unique structure - an island in the shape of a palm tree - a place you absolutely have to visit in Dubai. The "Palm" is home to numerous luxurious five-star resorts, and sun-seeking travellers have a spectacular view of the Arabian Gulf and the legendary Dubai skyline with its futuristic skyscrapers from the "Palm".
So it is perfectly understandable when travellers from all parts of our planet flock here to Dubai on the "Palm" to enjoy the charm of the Middle East.
The "Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah", located on the Palm in the Palm West Beach district, is the latest project of the Hilton hotel group. The culinary highlights, under the direction of chef Martin Kretzschmar, include the "Mowsem" with a gigantic breakfast buffet that will delight not only children, the Zing Beach Bar with excellent drinks and light snacks for in between, the Claw BBQ Crab Shack with South American classics and the Barfly by Buddah-Bar with its mysterious atmosphere and rooftop terrace on the 13th floor, with a truly breathtaking view of Dubai.
With ten culinary hotspots, its own private beach, a spa, a kids' club and two pools (one of which is reserved for the littlest tots), the "Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah" succeeds under the leadership of its director Andreas Searty and front-office manager Doruk Tuzcu, who together, according to our journalists' observations, always have the well-being of their guests personally in mind.
There may be many definitions of an ideal holiday, the architect and builders as well as the staff of the "Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah" have taken care of every aspect of what a family, business traveller or visitor could want from a beach resort holiday.
Against this background, after a thorough inspection, the "Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah" is currently probably the best hotel in Dubai in terms of service and facilities, which is why the awarding of the "AUBERGE AWARD 2023" by BERLINER TAGESZEITUNG, is more than justified! (P.Hansen--BTZ)
Compliance Statement:
With regard to our compliance guidelines, we herewith declare that there have been no inducements of any kind whatsoever from the "Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah" or any other company or person whatsoever towards BERLINER TAGESZEITUNG and its affiliated companies.
