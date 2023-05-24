Prescriptive Analytics Market Perceive Notable CAGR of 26.6% by 2026, Future Trends, and Opportunity Analysis

Prescriptive Analytics Market Size

Factors such as the Emergence of advanced technologies and the advent of IoT are also expected to fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report, the global prescriptive analytics market generated $1.96 billion in 2018, and is expected to reach $12.35 billion by 2026, registering at a CAGR of 26.6% from 2019 to 2026.

Surge in requirement for extensive market analytics solutions, advent of new technologies including big data and IoT, and rise in demand for cloud-based predictive analytics drive the growth of the global prescriptive analytics market.

However, high cost of investment and intricate analytical workflow restrain the market growth. On the other hand, increase in adoption of measures for cybercrime prediction and prevention and surge in expenditure on development of big data infrastructure create new opportunities in the market.

Based on business function, the operations segment held the largest market share in the global prescriptive analytics market, contributing for nearly one-third of the total market share in 2018, and is expected to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period. This is due to inclination of enterprises across the globe toward implementation of analytical solutions in its business operation processes. However, the marketing segment is estimated to grow the fastest CAGR of 28.6% from 2019 to 2026, owing to its ability to provide insights based on marketing strategies.

Based on industry vertical, the BFSI segment contributed for nearly one-fifth of the total share of the global prescriptive analytics market in 2018, and is estimated to dominate in terms of revenue during the forecast period. This is attributed to increase in need for optimization of business processes in financial institutes such as banks. However, the manufacturing segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 30.1% from 2019 to 2026, owing to its features such as prescriptive maintenance that are useful in the assembly lines and manufacturing plants.

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in 2018, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global prescriptive analytics market, and will maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is due to well-developed IT infrastructure that led to early adoption of automation processes in the region. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 29.5% from 2019 to 2026, owing to rise in demand in government institutes along with integration of analytics into existing predictive models of organizations operating in this region.

The key players profiled in the prescriptive analytics market forecast includes Fair, Isaac and Company (FICO), IBM Corporation, Infor, Oracle Corporation, River Logic, Inc., Salesforce.com Inc, SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Teradata Corporation, and Tibco Software Inc.

Key Benefits for Prescriptive Analytics Market:

• This study includes the prescriptive analytics market opportunity, analysis, trends, and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

• The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the prescriptive analytics industry.

• The prescriptive analytics market size is quantitatively analyzed from 2018 to 2026 to highlight the financial competenc of the industry.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers & suppliers in the prescriptive analytics market.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

