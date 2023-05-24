Exploring Microbiome Sequencing Market: Current Scenario and Future Prospects 2023

The microbiome sequencing market size is estimated to reach $3,417.09 million by 2031, exhibiting a CAGR of 14.8% from 2022 to 2031.

Factors such as increased R&D activities and government support in microbiome sequencing research are driving market trends. Recent studies have linked changes in gut bacteria to conditions like obesity and recurrent infections. In the US, government-funded projects are focused on understanding disease mechanisms and enhancing immune responses against cancer through microbiome modulation. These initiatives are expected to fuel the growth of the microbiome sequencing market.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

By technique, the RNA sequencing segment was highest contributor to the microbiome sequencing industry in 2021.

By research, outsourced segment dominated the market in 2021 with highest CAGR during

the forecast period.

On the basis of end user, the academic institutes and research centers segment dominated the microbiome sequencing industry in 2021 with highest CAGR during forecast period.

Region wise, North America generated the largest revenue in 2021. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the microbiome sequencing market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing microbiome sequencing industry opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the microbiome sequencing market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global microbiome sequencing market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐢𝐜𝐫𝐨𝐛𝐢𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐒𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬-

Microbiome Insights

Clinical Microbiomics

Baseclear BV

CosmosID

Novogene Co., Ltd.

Zymo Research Corporation

Resphera Biosciences, LLC

OraSure Technologies (Diversigen)

Molecular Research LP

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.

