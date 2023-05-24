Counslr Partners with Greece Central School District to Increase Mental Health Support Services

Partnership Will Help Students and Faculty Access Quality Mental Health Support 24/7/365

/EIN News/ -- ROCHESTER, NY, May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Counslr, the text-based mental health support platform, announced today that it has entered into a partnership with Athena High School of the Greece Central School District. This initiative will enable high school students and faculty to access Counslr’s 24/7/365 text-based mental health support platform, any time, anywhere.

"We're thrilled to be able to offer our students more accessible mental health support options through Counslr" said Christine Baker, Director of Student Services and School Improvement at Greece Central School District in Rochester, NY. "While we already had a robust set of wellness resources for our students, Counslr is serving as a new channel for us to reach the traditionally unreachable students who are not comfortable visiting the counseling center or engaging in traditional therapy."

Counslr launched the service with the High School on May 1st, providing 1,100 students and more than 150 faculty members with round-the-clock, unlimited access to live, on-demand, text-based sessions with licensed professionals, any time, anywhere. The partnership between Counslr and Athena High School aims to increase access to quality support services, empowering students and faculty to address issues as they arise, ultimately mitigating larger crisis situations from manifesting.

“As an alum of AHS, I am pleased and even thrilled to hear of this partnership with Counslr as it's imperative that we support the mental health and personal growth of our current and future students,” said John Wallace, a Greece Central School alum, former NBA player and mental health advocate. “The teen years are difficult, we all know that, but it’s also an age when resources need to be available to improve, redirect and empower, because these truly are formative years.”

Athena High School is the second of many high schools to recently partner with Counslr. Within the past 90 days Counslr has also partnered with private day school, the Winchendon School, and public schools Bronx Haven High School and Mott Haven Community High School, indicating the significantly increasing need for more accessible mental health support resources within high school communities.

“Teenagers are experiencing unprecedented levels of anxiety and depression, and as a result, high school communities are extremely vulnerable. We are honored to work with Athena High School and the Greece School District to help address this growing demand for mental health support,” said Josh Liss, CEO of Counslr. “By providing unlimited, confidential help within the comfort and privacy of a personal device, we believe Athena will reach the traditionally unreachable and empower their students and faculty to seek help whenever needed.”

