ImmunOs Therapeutics Announces Initiation of Dosing in Phase 1 Trial of Lead Compound IOS-1002

/EIN News/ -- - First-in-class checkpoint inhibitor IOS-1002 (targeting LILRB1 (ILT2), LILRB2 (ILT4), KIR3DL1) being evaluated as mono and combination therapy in patients with advanced solid tumors

Schlieren (Zurich Area), Switzerland – May 24, 2023 – ImmunOs Therapeutics AG, a biopharmaceutical company leveraging its HLA-based technology platform to develop first-in-class therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, today announced the initiation of dosing of patients in a Phase 1 trial of its lead program IOS-1002 in Australia. IOS-1002 is a first-in-class checkpoint inhibitor targeting LILRB1 (ILT2), LILRB2 (ILT4), and KIR3DL1 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors. As a multi-functional agent based on a naturally occurring human leukocyte antigen (HLA) targeting multiple immune checkpoints, IOS-1002 is designed to activate both innate and adaptive immune cells and to trigger profound anti-tumor activity.

The ongoing trial is expected to enroll over 120 patients. The compound is being administered at several dose levels to patients with advanced solid tumors either as monotherapy or in combination with an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody. Primary endpoints of the current Phase 1a, first-in-human, open-label, non-randomized, multicenter study will be the safety and tolerability of IOS-1002. Secondary endpoints include efficacy, immunogenicity, pharmacokinetics, and pharmacodynamics of IOS-1002.

"IOS-1002 addresses patients with advanced solid tumors that have limited or no further treatment options," said IOS-1002 Phase 1 Principal Investigator, Stephen Luen, M.D., of the Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre, University of Melbourne. "As the compound is designed to activate the entire immune system and targets multiple immune checkpoints, we are looking forward to seeing further clinical data of this novel checkpoint inhibitor which may close a significant gap in current cancer therapy."

"We are excited that our lead compound IOS-1002 has entered into a first-in-human trial and that patients are being dosed," said Sean R. Smith, CEO of ImmunOs Therapeutics. "It is an important milestone on our journey to develop the next generation of novel immunotherapies that will improve the lives of patients with serious diseases.”

About ImmunOs Therapeutics AG

ImmunOs Therapeutics AG leverages its HLA-based technology platform to develop first-in-class therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The Company has identified specific HLA molecules known to activate the immune system and is utilizing these HLA molecules as the backbone of novel therapies capable of stimulating both the innate and the adaptive immune systems of cancer patients to eliminate tumor cells. ImmunOs’ lead program is a multi-functional fusion protein that blocks specific LILRB (leukocyte immunoglobulin-like) and KIR (killer cell immunoglobulin-like) receptors and activates anti-tumor responses. ImmunOs is also developing antibodies to block the activation of specific HLA protein molecules associated with autoimmune diseases.

The Company is supported by leading international investors including Samsara BioCapital, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Gimv, Pfizer Ventures, BioMed Partners, Schroder Adveq, Mission BioCapital, GL Capital, PEAK6, and Fiscus. ImmunOs is located in Schlieren, Switzerland, and Gaithersburg, MD, USA.

