Senate Bill 681 Printer's Number 778

PENNSYLVANIA, May 23 - the act of July 31, 2003 (P.L.73, No.17), known as the Volunteer

Fire Company and Volunteer Ambulance Service Grant Act.

"Volunteer fire company." As defined in section 102 of the

act of July 31, 2003 (P.L.73, No.17), known as the Volunteer

Fire Company and Volunteer Ambulance Service Grant Act.

"Volunteer rescue company." As defined in section 102 of the

act of July 31, 2003 (P.L.73, No.17), known as the Volunteer

Fire Company and Volunteer Ambulance Service Grant Act.] The

term includes the space within at least 20 feet of a public

entrance to the area, a sports or recreational facility, theater

or performance establishment, park and playground. The term does

not include a street.

"Smoking." Inhaling, exhaling, burning or carrying any

lighted or heated cigar, cigarette, pipe, hookah or any other

lighted or heated tobacco or plant product intended for

inhalation, including marijuana, whether natural or synthetic,

in any manner or form. The term includes the use of an

electronic smoking device which creates an aerosol or vapor, in

any manner or form.

"Workplace." An indoor area serving as a place of

employment, occupation, business, trade, craft, professional or

volunteer activity. The term includes work areas, private

offices, employee lounges, restrooms, conference rooms, meeting

rooms, classrooms, employee cafeterias, hallways, construction

sites, temporary offices and work vehicles.

Section 3. Prohibition.

* * *

(b) Exceptions.--Subsection (a) shall not apply to any of

the following:

(1) A private home, private residence or private vehicle

20230SB0681PN0778 - 7 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30