Senate Bill 681 Printer's Number 778
PENNSYLVANIA, May 23 - the act of July 31, 2003 (P.L.73, No.17), known as the Volunteer
Fire Company and Volunteer Ambulance Service Grant Act.
"Volunteer fire company." As defined in section 102 of the
act of July 31, 2003 (P.L.73, No.17), known as the Volunteer
Fire Company and Volunteer Ambulance Service Grant Act.
"Volunteer rescue company." As defined in section 102 of the
act of July 31, 2003 (P.L.73, No.17), known as the Volunteer
Fire Company and Volunteer Ambulance Service Grant Act.] The
term includes the space within at least 20 feet of a public
entrance to the area, a sports or recreational facility, theater
or performance establishment, park and playground. The term does
not include a street.
"Smoking." Inhaling, exhaling, burning or carrying any
lighted or heated cigar, cigarette, pipe, hookah or any other
lighted or heated tobacco or plant product intended for
inhalation, including marijuana, whether natural or synthetic,
in any manner or form. The term includes the use of an
electronic smoking device which creates an aerosol or vapor, in
any manner or form.
"Workplace." An indoor area serving as a place of
employment, occupation, business, trade, craft, professional or
volunteer activity. The term includes work areas, private
offices, employee lounges, restrooms, conference rooms, meeting
rooms, classrooms, employee cafeterias, hallways, construction
sites, temporary offices and work vehicles.
Section 3. Prohibition.
* * *
(b) Exceptions.--Subsection (a) shall not apply to any of
the following:
(1) A private home, private residence or private vehicle
