Senate Bill 547 Printer's Number 779
(3) A layoff under paragraph (1) of more than six months
which, at its outset, was announced to be a layoff of six
months or less, shall not be treated as a termination of
employment if the extension beyond six months is caused by
business circumstances not reasonably foreseeable at the time
of the initial layoff and notice is given at the time it
becomes reasonably foreseeable that the extension beyond six
months will be required.
"Termination of operations." The following:
(1) The permanent or temporary shutdown of a single
establishment or of one or more facilities or operating units
within a single establishment.
(2) The term does not include a termination of
operations made necessary because of a fire, flood, natural
disaster, national emergency, act of war, civil disorder or
industrial sabotage, decertification from participation in
the Medicare and Medicaid programs as provided under 42
U.S.C. Ch. 7 (relating to Social Security) or license
revocation under the laws of this Commonwealth.
"Total compensation." The following:
(1) The combined value of a covered employee's wages and
benefits immediately before a change of control. Total
compensation may be paid entirely as wages or in any
combination of wages and fringe benefits, to be determined by
the successor employer.
(2) The term includes, but is not limited to, a covered
employee's hourly wage rate or the per diem value of the
covered employee's monthly salary and the employer payments
toward the covered employee's health and welfare and pension
