Senate Bill 699 Printer's Number 781

PENNSYLVANIA, May 23 - through (11) shall have the right to elect membership in

Class A-5 or Class A-6 provided they have not previously

elected to be solely participants in the plan.

(2) A State employee who first becomes a Senator on or

after December 1, 2024, and is not or has not previously been

a member of the system may not elect membership in the

system, but may elect participation in the plan if not a

mandatory participant.

(b.1) Optional participation in the plan.--

(1) The State employees who are optional members of the

system as members of Class A-5 or Class A-6 also are optional

participants in the plan. The State employees who elect

membership in the system as members of Class A-5 or Class A-

6, including the employees who elect to become members of

Class A-5 or Class A-6 under section 5306.5 (relating to

election by active members to become a Class A-5 member,

Class A-6 member or plan participant) also automatically

elect participation in the plan as of the date they elect

membership in the system, except for service as a Class A-5

exempt employee. A State employee can elect participation in

the plan without also electing membership in the system under

section 5306.4.

(2) A State employee who first becomes a Senator on or

after December 1, 2024, and is not or has not previously been

a member of the system or a participant in the plan may elect

to be solely a participant in the plan within 30 days of

taking office as a Senator. The following shall apply:

(i) An election by a Senator to become solely a

participant in the plan under this paragraph shall be

irrevocable and shall become effective on the date the

20230SB0699PN0781 - 2 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30