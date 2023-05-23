Senate Bill 699 Printer's Number 781
PENNSYLVANIA, May 23 - through (11) shall have the right to elect membership in
Class A-5 or Class A-6 provided they have not previously
elected to be solely participants in the plan.
(2) A State employee who first becomes a Senator on or
after December 1, 2024, and is not or has not previously been
a member of the system may not elect membership in the
system, but may elect participation in the plan if not a
mandatory participant.
(b.1) Optional participation in the plan.--
(1) The State employees who are optional members of the
system as members of Class A-5 or Class A-6 also are optional
participants in the plan. The State employees who elect
membership in the system as members of Class A-5 or Class A-
6, including the employees who elect to become members of
Class A-5 or Class A-6 under section 5306.5 (relating to
election by active members to become a Class A-5 member,
Class A-6 member or plan participant) also automatically
elect participation in the plan as of the date they elect
membership in the system, except for service as a Class A-5
exempt employee. A State employee can elect participation in
the plan without also electing membership in the system under
section 5306.4.
(2) A State employee who first becomes a Senator on or
after December 1, 2024, and is not or has not previously been
a member of the system or a participant in the plan may elect
to be solely a participant in the plan within 30 days of
taking office as a Senator. The following shall apply:
(i) An election by a Senator to become solely a
participant in the plan under this paragraph shall be
irrevocable and shall become effective on the date the
20230SB0699PN0781 - 2 -
