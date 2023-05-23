Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,754 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 450,200 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 699 Printer's Number 781

PENNSYLVANIA, May 23 - through (11) shall have the right to elect membership in

Class A-5 or Class A-6 provided they have not previously

elected to be solely participants in the plan.

(2) A State employee who first becomes a Senator on or

after December 1, 2024, and is not or has not previously been

a member of the system may not elect membership in the

system, but may elect participation in the plan if not a

mandatory participant.

(b.1) Optional participation in the plan.--

(1) The State employees who are optional members of the

system as members of Class A-5 or Class A-6 also are optional

participants in the plan. The State employees who elect

membership in the system as members of Class A-5 or Class A-

6, including the employees who elect to become members of

Class A-5 or Class A-6 under section 5306.5 (relating to

election by active members to become a Class A-5 member,

Class A-6 member or plan participant) also automatically

elect participation in the plan as of the date they elect

membership in the system, except for service as a Class A-5

exempt employee. A State employee can elect participation in

the plan without also electing membership in the system under

section 5306.4.

(2) A State employee who first becomes a Senator on or

after December 1, 2024, and is not or has not previously been

a member of the system or a participant in the plan may elect

to be solely a participant in the plan within 30 days of

taking office as a Senator. The following shall apply:

(i) An election by a Senator to become solely a

participant in the plan under this paragraph shall be

irrevocable and shall become effective on the date the

20230SB0699PN0781 - 2 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30

You just read:

Senate Bill 699 Printer's Number 781

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more