Senate Bill 704 Printer's Number 780
PENNSYLVANIA, May 23 - Section 2. Section 3(b)(11) of the act is amended to read:
Section 3. Prohibition.
(b) Exceptions.--Subsection (a) shall not apply to any of
the following:
(11) Unless [otherwise increased under this paragraph,]
smoking is prohibited on 100% of the gaming floor in a
licensed facility, 25% of the gaming floor at a licensed
facility[.] unless that percentage is otherwise increased
under this paragraph. The designated smoking area must be an
enclosed area with adequate ventilation system to eliminate
the permeation of smoke into nonsmoking areas. No earlier
than 90 days following the effective date of this section or
the date of commencement of slot machine operations at a
licensed facility, whichever is later, a licensed facility
shall request a report from the Department of Revenue that
analyzes the gross terminal revenue per slot machine unit in
operation at the licensed facility within the 90-day period
preceding the request. If the report shows that the average
gross terminal revenue per slot machine unit in the
designated smoking area equals or exceeds the average gross
terminal revenue per slot machine unit in the designated
nonsmoking area, the licensed facility may increase the
designated smoking area of the gaming floor in proportion to
the percentage difference in revenue. A licensed facility may
request this report from the Department of Revenue on a
quarterly basis and may increase the designated smoking area
of the gaming floor accordingly. At no time may the
designated smoking area exceed 50% of the gaming floor. The
