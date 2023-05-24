Opening of comprehensive school No. 93 in the city of Tursunzoda

TAJIKISTAN, May 24 - On May 24, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, opened in the city of Tursunzoda the general secondary education institution No. 93.

The educational facility consists of 2 floors and 5 parts, with 27 classrooms, 1 library, 5 offices, a meeting hall with 196 seats and a separate medical room for 1280 students in two shifts.

Honorable Emomali Rahmon, the President of the country, was informed that now 400 pupils are studying in general secondary education institution No. 93.

The classrooms of physics, chemistry, mathematics, biology, information technology, etc. are equipped with the necessary equipment, such as electronic boards, projectors and modern reading aids that provide good conditions for students to study.

The institution was built with the financing of the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan by the implementation group of the project "Continued reconstruction of the construction of secondary schools" in the village of Faizbakhsh, the village of the 10th anniversary of Independence, on an area of 12 thousand square meters.

The construction work was started by the "Sodot Sokhtmon" company with the involvement of local specialists as part of the plan of improvement activities dedicated to the 35th anniversary of the State Independence of the Republic of Tajikistan in March 2021, and it was completed with high quality, taking into account the requirements of the field of education and in compliance with the architectural and construction regulations.

Honorable Head of State Emomali Rahmon thanked the specialists for building such a modern building and equipping it with the necessary educational tools, and guided the teachers to a sense of responsibility in educating teenagers and youngsters and effective use of the available opportunities.