'Born In Chicago' at the NYC Independent Film Festival
Bob Sarles & John Anderson, directors 'BORN IN CHICAGO'
Ode to blues documentary 'BORN IN CHICAGO' told by Dan Aykroyd
The Film chronicles a uniquely musical passing of the torch”NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- At the 15th edition of the NYC Independent Film Festival in New York the focus lies on blues music with the compelling documentary 'BORN IN CHICAGO' by Bob Sarles and John Anderson.
'BORN IN CHICAGO', narrated by Dan Aykroyd, is a soulful documentary film that chronicles a uniquely musical passing of the torch. It's the story of first generation blues performers who had made their way to Chicago from the Mississippi Delta and their ardent and unexpected followers - middle class kids who followed the evocative music to smoky clubs deep in Chicago's ghettos. Passed down from musician to musician, the Chicago blues transcended the color lines of the 1960s as young, white Chicago musicians apprenticed themselves to legends such as Muddy Waters and Howlin' Wolf.
'BORN IN CHICAGO' was directed by Bob Sarles and John Anderson. Bob Sarles is an award winning film and television producer and director of series as 'Moon Shot', 'The Real World' and 'BANG! The Bert Berns Story'. He directed the SonyMusic/Legacy Recordings documentary 'Sweet Blues: A Film About Mike Bloomfield'.
John Anderson is a Grammy-nominated and Emmy-winning director who's work has aired on numerous TV networks and worked among others with Brian Wilson, the Beach Boys leader, and Sam Lay In 'Bluesland'. He directed 'Horn From The Heart: The Paul Butterfield Story' and 'The Beach Boys: Doin' It Again'.
'BORN IN CHICAGO', Sunday June 11, 2023 - 4:30 pm in Theater 2, Producer's Club.
The NYC Independent Film Festival in New York focuses on independent filmmakers who do not have the support of major film companies, but often have to write, produce, finance and make their own film projects individually. To support those makers, the NYC Independent Film Festival is the platform to present their films for a week - from 4 to 11 June 2023 at the Producer's Club in New York, West 44th and 9th.
