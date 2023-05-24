Investment Opportunities in the Multiple Myeloma Market: Analysis and Recommendations 2023

Multiple Myeloma Market

The multiple myeloma market size is projected to reach $53,521.76 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 10.5% from 2022 to 2031.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Multiple myeloma is a form of cancer that impacts plasma cells, a specific type of white blood cell essential for combating infections. This condition leads to the generation of abnormal proteins known as paraproteins, which can accumulate in the body and harm organs and tissues. The symptoms of multiple myeloma often encompass bone pain, anemia, recurrent infections, and kidney complications. Treatment options encompass chemotherapy, radiation therapy, targeted therapy, and stem cell transplantation.

The multiple myeloma market size was valued at $19,666.74 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $53,521.76 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 10.5% from 2022 to 2031.

CAGR: 10.5%

• Current Market Size: USD 19.67 Billion

• Forecast Growing Region: APAC

• Largest Market: North America

• Projection Time: 2021- 2031

• Base Year: 2021

The growth of the multiple myeloma market has been impeded by the Covid-19 pandemic. The development of new drugs and treatments has experienced setbacks due to pandemic-related delays. Furthermore, the supply chain disruptions resulting from lockdowns and travel restrictions have hindered the distribution of medications and treatments. Clinical trials have also been adversely affected by the health crisis, leading to delays in the approval of novel therapies. Consequently, the forecasted period anticipates a notable impact on the market growth of multiple myeloma as a consequence of these challenges.

𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐦𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐢𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐦𝐲𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐦𝐚 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐲

In January 2022, Bristol-Myers Squibb, a pharmaceutical company, announced that Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare has approved Abecma (idecabtagene vicleucel), a B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA)-directed chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell immunotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) multiple myeloma.

𝐃𝐫𝐮𝐠 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞

Chemotherapy

Protease Inhibitors

Monoclonal Antibody

𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞

Active Multiple Myeloma

Smoldering Multiple Myeloma

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

• By drug type, the protease inhibitor segment dominated the market in 2021.

• On the basis of disease type, the active multiple myeloma segment led the market in 2021.

• Depending on end user, hospitals was the prominent segment in 2021.

• Region wise, North America exhibited the highest growth in 2021, and is expected to grow during the forecast period.

𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬-

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Amgen Inc.

Abbvie Inc.

Johnson and Johnson

Baxter International Inc.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi

Novartis AG

