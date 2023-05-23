Submit Release
Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan held talks with the Foreign Minister of Russia

UZBEKISTAN, May 23 - On May 22, 2023, in Moscow, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan Bakhtiyor Saidov held talks with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov.

Foreign Ministers discussed the topical issues on the agenda of the Uzbekistan-Russia cooperation and outlined the prospects for its further expansion.

The parties paid special attention to the issues of deepening trade and economic cooperation. It was noted that since the beginning of this year, bilateral trade has amounted to 2.4 billion US dollars, which is 28% more compared to the same period last year. The ministers agreed to continue to take joint measures to support the high dynamics of economic diplomacy.

The sides also considered issues of strengthening inter-parliamentary dialogue, enhancing cultural and humanitarian ties and increasing tourist exchanges.

Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan

