Officers receive certificates after training

Government Statistician Douglas Kimi putting a traditional shell-money necklace on Mr Neale as his Deputy Samson Kanamoli and NSO Adviso Dr. Willie Lahari look on

VSA CEO Kate Wareham was on hand to present the certificates. Here she is with Principal Statistics Officer Economics Moffat Sanau as he receives his certificate from Joshua Neale

More than twenty officers from the National Statistics Office have received certificates after completing a training on using R-Studio and Survey Solutions.

A small ceremony was conducted on Friday 17th May 2023 to present the officers with their certificates.

The presentation comes after almost two months of training every Wednesday, with Data Analyst volunteer under New Zealand’s Volunteer Service Abroad, VSA program, Joshua Neale.

The Government Statistician Douglas Kimi, his deputy Samson Kanamoli, NSO Advisor Dr. Willie Lahari and VSA’s Chief Executive Officer Kate Wareham, were on hand to witness Friday’s event.

Mr Kimi congratulated the officers and acknowledged Mr Neal’s very impressive work with the training including other contributions he made at the NSO during the nine months he was there.

He highlighted using the two new software will significantly improve NSO’s output and is timely for future projects including the Household Income and Expenditure Survey, HIES, next year.

“You are one of the best Volunteers we have had at the NSO. We are grateful for the knowledge and skill you have shared with our officers.

“You work very well with us and we are sad to see you go. But you leave with our good wishes and blessings.”

Mr Neale also worked with Principal Statistics Officer Economics, Moffat Sanau, to develop an online survey for the Business Registration which will launch soon.

The ceremony on Friday coincided with Mr Neale’s farewell as his service with the NSO concludes. He leaves for New Zealand this Thursday.

–SINSO Press