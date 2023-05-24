Automotive Alloy Wheels Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Automotive Alloy Wheels Global Market Report 2023 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

May 24, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Automotive Alloy Wheels Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s automotive alloy wheels market forecast, the automotive alloy wheels market size is predicted to reach a value of $ 26.61 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 9.0 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global automotive alloy wheels industry is due to growing automotive industry. North America region is expected to hold the largest automotive alloy wheels market share. Major automotive alloy wheels market manufacturers include Alcoa Wheels, Arconic Corporation, BBS GmbH, Borbet GmbH, Enkei Corporation, Foshan Nanhai Zhongnan Aluminum Wheel Co.

Automotive Alloy Wheels Market Segments

● By Finishing Type: Powder Coated Or Painted Lacquered, Diamond Cut, Spilt Wheel, Chrome Wheel, Anodized, Other Finishing Types

● By Material Type: Aluminum Alloy, Titanium Alloy, Magnesium Alloy

● By Wheel Size Type: Compact-Size, Mid-Size, Full-Size

● By Vehicle Type: Passenger Car, Commercial Vehicle

● By Sales Channel: Original Equipment Manufacturer(OEM), Aftermarket

● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Automotive alloy wheels refer to wheels that are made with a combination of alloys such as aluminum and nickel. They are more attractive than steel wheels and lightweight. These can also withstand heat well and have more grip.

