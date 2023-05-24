Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Autonomous Mobile Robots Global Market Report 2023 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Autonomous Mobile Robots Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s autonomous mobile robots market forecast, the autonomous mobile robots market size is predicted to reach a value of $ 8.10 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 17.0 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global autonomous mobile robots industry is due to rise in global e-commerce activity. Europe region is expected to hold the largest autonomous mobile robots market share. Major autonomous mobile robots market manufacturers include Fetch Robotics Inc., OMRON Corporation, inVia Robotics Inc., Geekplus Technology Co. Ltd.

Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Segments

● By Type: Goods-to-Person Picking Robots, Self-Driving Forklifts, Autonomous Inventory of Robots, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)

● By Offering: Hardware, Software, Servic

● By Battery: Lead, Lithium-ion (Li-ion), Nickel-based, Other Types

● By End-user: Defense and Security, Warehouse and Logistics, Energy and Power, Automotive, Manufacturing, Oil and Gas, Mining and Minerals, Other End-user Industries By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Autonomous mobile robots (AMR) refers to a kind of robot that can navigate its environment on its own and comprehend it. These robots can navigate through various complex sets of sensors, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and computation for path planning.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends

4. Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Size And Growth Rate

……

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix

