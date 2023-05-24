Pickcel Digital Signage Is All Set to Enter The APAC Market, And The 'Signs' Look Exciting

Pickcel digital signage company logo Pickcel digital signage software dashboard A digital signage screen showing a live dashboard A flight information display system shows flight arrival and departure details Digital signage at a bank shows the current interest rates

Pickcel is at the helm of its APAC region dominion. The company is now set to build networks in Singapore, Japan, South Korea, and more

Pickcel's expansion owes a lot to our innovative solutions. Our vision is to optimize communications and make screens a significant part of any business strategy.” — Basudev Saha, Co-Founder & CTO, Pickcel