Pickcel Digital Signage Is All Set to Enter The APAC Market, And The 'Signs' Look Exciting
Pickcel digital signage company logo
Pickcel is at the helm of its APAC region dominion. The company is now set to build networks in Singapore, Japan, South Korea, and more
Pickcel's expansion owes a lot to our innovative solutions. Our vision is to optimize communications and make screens a significant part of any business strategy.”SINGAPORE, May 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ --
— Basudev Saha, Co-Founder & CTO, Pickcel
Pickcel Digital Signage is emerging as one of the fastest-growing brands in the digital signage software market. The company has earned serious bragging rights after delivering excellent solutions to bigshot clients like Mercedes, Amazon, Etisalat, Decathlon & Hotel JW Marriott. Pickcel has a rich portfolio of serving clients in various industry domains, including corporate, retail, hospitality, healthcare, education, transport & advertising. Its corporate digital signage solutions are suitable for both SMBs and large enterprises.
A factor that accounts for Pickcel's immense popularity among enterprise customers is its high responsiveness to customization requests. They support various forms of integration with external data sources for customer engagement, automation, and custom business flow. The brand has also delivered many clients custom business apps and admin portals.
Pickcel has already established its dominion in the MENA region, where, through a partnership with the telco-giant Etisalat, it extends services to 12000+ SMBs. It has a fairly decent number of customers, in the North American market, with the lion's share of its North American business coming from the United States & Canada.
"Pickcel's expansion owes a lot to our innovative solutions. Our vision is to optimize communications in any shape or form," says Basudev Saha, CTO of Pickcel. While most digital signage software providers offer only cloud-based solutions, Pickcel offers its customers the flexibility to choose between cloud and on-premise deployment.
In 2023, Pickcel is all set to penetrate the digital signage market in the Asia Pacific region. It is eyeing partnerships primarily in Singapore, South Korea, and Japan. The company has a Digital Signage Reseller Partnership Program offering regional players to collaborate and scale their business.
Pickcel has recently onboarded a leading South Korean tech giant as its partner. Together, the digital signage solution is predicted to impact 100+ large enterprises and retail chains in the APAC region.
Earlier, Pickcel worked with the Japanese IT & electronics giant NEC to successfully deploy a Passenger Information Display System (PIDS). The digital signage solution was highly customized and integrated with NEC's Automatic Vehicle Locating System (AVLS); it fetched real-time bus information at city smart bus stops. Pickcel's digital signage software also enabled over 150 PIDS screens to run advertisements and other content to reduce the perceived wait time.
Key features of the Pickcel software:
- Complete Solution: Pickcel allows everything from designing, publishing & managing screen content- all from a single platform. It houses 100+ content templates, 60+ content apps, and an in-house design tool, Artboard.
- Content Scheduling: Users can schedule their content and automate content publishing.
- Integration Capabilities: The software hosts integrations with various platforms like social media, new sites, weather, stock market data sources & more. It also has a provision to source data from any third-party tool (business intelligence dashboards, CRMs, etc.) to share information on screens.
- Hardware-agnostic: The software is compatible with a wide range of devices & systems, including Android, Windows, Raspberry Pi, Linux, Samsung Tizen OS, etc.
- Managed services: On client's request, Pickcel can also take up managed services like content distribution, network administration & more.
About Pickcel
Pickcel is a global digital signage software brand with solutions impacting various industries, such as retail, hospitality & food service, corporate, education, healthcare, and transportation. The company has offices in Bangalore (India) and New York (USA). With an excellent portfolio of more than 5500+ clients, the name is trusted by SMBs and multinational brands alike. Unilever, Radisson, Asian Paints, Uber, Amazon, Decathlon, and NEC, are some of their notable clients. The Pickcel software currently powers 100,000+ screens across 30 countries, making it one of the world's fastest-growing digital signage software companies. The brand has several partnership programs and is always looking for collaborations with regional brands.
Pickcel Contact
Pickcel Digital Signage
+1 916-659-6965
contact@pickcel.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube