Airbag Evolution: Pioneering the Path of Motorcycle Rider Protection

Motorcycle airbag market to reach $1.07 Billion by 2035

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Motorcycle Airbag Market," The motorcycle airbag market is expected to be valued at $0.46 billion in 2025, and is estimated to reach $1.07 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 9.3% from 2026 to 2035.

Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the market in terms of revenue, followed by Europe, North America, and LAMEA. The increasing vehicle production and increasing demand for luxury two wheelers with advanced safety application in Asia-Pacific region is driving the growth of motorcycle airbag market in the region.

There are prominent key factors that drive the growth of the motorcycle airbag market, such as increase in number of road accidents, increased demand for advanced safety system, and development of self-contained airbag jackets. The market economy is also responsible for the growth of the market. Countries such as China, India, Brazil, and South Africa are developing economies. Thus, the manufacturing sector witnesses prominent growth in these countries, which is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the automotive industry which in turn is expected fuel the market. Also, in some undeveloped countries, there is an increase in the vehicle sales, which is expected to boost the market.

Motorcycle airbag market is segmented basis of components, coating, sales channel, fabric type, and region. Based on components, it is divided into airbag, crash sensor, airbag ECU, and others. Based on coating, it is segmented into neoprene coated, silicone coated, and non-coated. By sales channel, the market is divided into OEM, and aftermarket. By fabric type, the market is divided into nylon, polyester, and others. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 impact on the motorcycle airbag market is unpredictable, and is expected to remain in force for a few years.

The COVID-19 outbreak forced governments across the globe to implement stringent lockdown and ban import–export of essential raw material items for most of 2020, and few months in 2021. This led to sudden decline in availability of important raw materials for vehicle components.

As a result of interrupted supply chains and production schedules caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, aviation production and sales suffered severely, which, in turn, negatively impacted the market for motorcycle airbag market.

To prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus, governments across the globe implemented strict lockdowns and made social distancing mandatory. Consequently, several organizations began work from home programs as precautionary measure. This led to a sudden decline in global demand for traveling, which has affected the motorcycle airbag market

However, vaccination drive enabled lowering of barriers to economic activity, as well as domestic and international travel. As the restrictions lifted, travel recovered quickly leading to increase in vehicle commutation which expected to boost the motorcycle airbag market

KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY

By components, the crash sensor segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.

By coating, the neoprene coated segment is projected to lead the global motorcycle airbag market

By sales channel, the aftermarket segment is projected to lead the global market

By fabric type, the nylon segment is projected to lead the global motorcycle airbag market

Region-wise, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The key players that operate in this motorcycle airbag market are Airvest, Alpinestars, Bering Moto, CLOVER IT S.r.l., Dainese S.p.A., DPI Safety, Furygan, GIMOTO SRL, Helite, Honda Motor Co., Ltd, Klim, MOTOAIR, Mugen Denko Co., Ltd., Point Two Air Vests USA LLC, RST Moto, Spidi, and Tucano Urbano S.r.l. a Socio Unico.