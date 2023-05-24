Boyden United States Promotes Sowbagya Gokulram to Managing Partner

Banking, asset management and fintech expert recognized for collaboration, resourcefulness and client commitment

/EIN News/ -- New York, May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boyden, a premier leadership and talent advisory firm with more than 70 offices in over 45 countries, is delighted to announce the promotion of Sowbagya Gokulram to Managing Partner in the United States. She is based in New York.

Commenting on Boyden’s recognition of her contribution to the firm, Sowbagya Gokulram, Managing Partner, United States said, “I have worked with the team in New York for nearly eleven years. We have seen exceptional growth from inception to joining Boyden and leveraging the resources and infrastructure of a historic brand and collegiate global culture. We have evolved through changes in the markets, collaborating on global relationships with major banks and supporting the growth of fintech”.

The team, originally led by Dominic Freud, Jeremy Hardisty and Stephane Pizenberg, joined Boyden in March 2022. As experts in asset management, wealth management, fintech, global equities and private equity, they quickly established themselves as valuable colleagues, working with Boyden’s global financial services practice to deliver on complex and challenging searches. The team works closely with colleagues in Canada, Mexico and the United States, as well as London, Frankfurt, Norway, Paris and Singapore.

Sowbagya adds, “We have been so impressed by the culture at Boyden, where colleagues are genuinely supportive and collaborative, with a client-centric approach strengthened by operational and tech expertise at corporate level. This enhances our capabilities and enables us to excel professionally, which is rewarding for us as individuals and for our clients.”

Boyden is committed to driving diversity, equity & inclusion. A number of partners champion a more equitable society by sharing their perspectives and insights worldwide including Sowbagya, who is a member of the AESC’s Diversity Leadership Council, North America.

Sowbagya developed a career in senior level operations, restructuring and recruitment in India, before becoming a Partner and Chief Operating Officer in executive search in New York. She holds a Master’s degree in Human Resources Management from the University of Madras, and a Bachelor’s degree in commerce from Stella Maris College, both in Chennai, India. She also completed the Advanced Marketing Management Program at New York University (NYU).

