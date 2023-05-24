Data Center UPS Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Data Center UPS Global Market Report 2023 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Data Center UPS Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s data center UPS market forecast, the data center UPS market size is predicted to reach a value of $ 6.49 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 6.2 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global data center UPS industry is due to Increasing digital transformation. North America region is expected to hold the largest data center UPS market share. Major data center UPS market companies include ABB Ltd., AEG Power Solutions, Belkin International Inc., Clary Corporation, Delta Electronics Inc., Eaton Corporation.

Data Center UPS Market Segments

● By Type: Line interactive, Standby, Double conversion on line, Other Types

● By Component: Solution, Services

● By Capacity: 500kVA, 500kVA-1000kVA, More Than 1000kVA

● By Size: Small, Medium, Large

● By End-User: Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Manufacturing, Information Technology, Energy, Healthcare, Government, Entertainment and Media, Other End-User Verticals

● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Datacenter UPS refers to a one-piece equipment system for battery backup to ensure a continuous supply of power for the safety of data and sensitive information in the event of utility power failure or voltage fluctuation, used in conjunction with a facility generator.

