Cervical Dysplasia Market: To Witness Huge Growth by 2032 | Qiagen, Quest Diagnostics, Abbott Laboratories, Hologic

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cervical dysplasia is a precancerous condition characterized by the growth of abnormal cells on the surface lining of the endocervical canal or cervix. The endocervical canal is the opening between the uterus and the vagina—also known as cervical intraepithelial neoplasia. Cervical dysplasia is highly prevalent among women under the age of 30, and is strongly associated with the human papillomavirus, which is often transmitted sexually. There are no symptoms of cervical dysplasia, and the ideal way to discover it is by a routine Pap test. Moderate-to-severe cervical dysplasia requires the removal of the abnormal cells that help reduce the risk of cervical cancer.

The cervical dysplasia market refers to the market related to the diagnosis, treatment, and management of cervical dysplasia, a condition characterized by abnormal cell growth on the cervix. Cervical dysplasia is often considered a precancerous condition, and if left untreated, it can progress to cervical cancer.

The market for cervical dysplasia encompasses various diagnostic tests, therapeutic options, and supportive care measures. Key factors driving the growth of this market include increasing awareness about cervical cancer screening programs, advancements in diagnostic techniques, growing adoption of HPV (human papillomavirus) vaccines, and the implementation of cervical cancer prevention and control programs by governments and healthcare organizations.

In March 2018, the sexually transmitted infections portfolio of Fast Trach Diagnostics was expanded with the addition of human papillomavirus (HPV) tests. These new series of tests include real-time PCR kits that help detect HPV18, HPV16, HPV12, and other subtypes of the human papillomavirus.

Rising initiatives by key players to develop better colposcope devices can propel the growth of the cervical dysplasia market during the forecast period. Colposcope devices are known to be the major diagnostic devices that help diagnose cervical dysplasia.

𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗 𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐲𝐬𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐚 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐲?

COVID-19 is an infectious disease that originated in the Hubei province of the Wuhan city in China in late December. The highly contagious disease, caused by a virus, severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), is transmitted from human to human. Since the outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 213 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency on March 11, 2020.

Pharmaceutical and biotech companies together with governments around the globe are working to address the COVID-19 outbreak, from supporting the development of vaccines to planning for medicine supply chain challenges. Currently, around 115 vaccine candidates and 155 molecules are in the R&D pipeline. Moreover, commonly used drugs such as hydroxychloroquine have witnessed a dramatic surge in demand for the management of COVID-19. Such high demand for these drugs has presented huge opportunities for manufacturers of COVID-19 management drugs, as many developed countries are facing a shortage of these drugs. Thus, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries are expected to witness significant growth in the future, owing to the demand for vaccines and treatment drugs for COVID-19.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬:

• This study presents the analytical depiction of the cervical dysplasia industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

• The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with a detailed analysis of the market share.

• The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2030 to highlight the market growth scenario.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

• The report provides a detailed analysis depending on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in the coming years.

𝐂𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐲𝐬𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐚 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

Qiagen N.V., Quest Diagnostics, Abbott Laboratories, Hologic, Inc., Karl Kaps GmbH & Co. KG, DYSIS Medical Ltd., CooperSurgical Inc., Micromedic Technologies Ltd., and OncoHealth Corporation, Inc.

