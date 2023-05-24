Hà Nội supports industrial development

VIETNAM, May 24 - HÀ NỘI — In order to achieve the target of industrial development to reach 7-7.5 per cent this year, the capital city of Hà Nội has been implementing a series of solutions to support industrial enterprises in the locality.

Data from the Hà Nội Statistics Office showed that the industrial production index (IIP) is estimated to grow by 3.3 per cent last month over the previous month and by 3.6 per cent over the same period last year.

The index in the first four months of this year rose by 1.6 per cent over the same period last year.

The labour utilisation index of industrial enterprises in the first four months of the year fell by 3.6 per cent over the same period last year.

The city had 2,900 newly-registered enterprises last month, a year-on-year increase of 15 per cent.

The city had 10,300 newly-registered enterprises in the first four months, up 13 per cent year-on-year.

Talking about the 1.6 per cent growth of industrial production, Trần Thị Phương Lan, acting director of Hà Nội Department of Industry and Trade, said that the reason was due to the city’s socioeconomic situation, which takes place in a complicated global context.

Facing common difficulties, the capital city had directed its Department of Industry and Trade and other departments in the area to implement synchronous and drastic solutions to promote economic recovery and development.

Therefore, the macroeconomic situation remained stable, inflation was controlled, and social security was ensured.

The municipal Party Committee, People's Council and City People's Committee had focused on directing all levels, branches and localities to promote economic growth, speeding up socio-economic recovery and industrial production from the beginning of the year.

In particular, Hà Nội would develop plans to organise fairs and exhibitions, connect businesses in supporting and key industries, so that companies could meet domestic and foreign partners to exchange, deploy and apply scientific and technical advances, connect consumption of machinery products, industrial equipment and proceed to export.

Besides organising specialised fairs of supporting industry products and key industrial products, most recently, the city has also organised a fair of industrial products, machinery and equipment and automation with the participation of domestic and foreign supporting industry enterprises from South Korea, Japan, Taiwan (China), Hong Kong (China), and Thailand.

Through fairs and exhibitions, enterprises manufacturing and trading supporting industrial products, machinery and equipment of Hà Nội in particular and the whole country, in general, could introduce and promote products, and connect production between enterprises in the supply chain, said Lan.

It would help raise standards of quality and competitiveness of products, meeting customers' needs.

Besides the support of the authorities, now businesses in the capital were also trying to maintain and develop production, said Lan.

Notably, the industrial production index of enterprises in Hà Nội last year grew significantly more than in the first quarter of this year, showing that industrial enterprises in the city had gradually stabilised, she added.

Businesses were actively seeking orders in the industrial field. Companies are also searching for new markets while maintaining and keeping the traditional markets.

Besides organising fairs, exhibitions, and trade promotion programmes to promote industrial development, Lan said that the Hà Nội Department of Industry and Trade would continue to carefully monitor and grasp the difficulties and problems of enterprises to propose to the competent authorities and especially the Hà Nội People's Committee to solve them promptly.

In addition, the city would support businesses in the fields of capital, science and technology, and trade promotion so that companies could continue to promote development and retain labourers. — VNS