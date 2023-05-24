Intrapartum Monitoring Devices Market: Growth Opportunities and Future Prospects 2023

Intrapartum Monitoring Devices Market

Intrapartum monitoring devices market was valued at $0.82 million in 2021, and to reach $1.6 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7% from 2022 to 2031.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the context of labor and delivery, intrapartum fetal monitoring has traditionally played a crucial role in evaluating the well-being of the fetus. Electronic fetal monitoring (EFM), in particular, has been widely utilized despite limited evidence supporting its effectiveness. Interestingly, the nearly ubiquitous use of EFM in hospitals has actually led to an increase in cesarean section rates, despite a lack of scientific consensus on its ability to reduce negative outcomes for newborns.

The intrapartum monitoring devices market was valued at $0.82 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $1.6 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7% from 2022 to 2031.

CAGR: 7.0%

Current Market Size: USD 0.82 Million

Forecast Growing Region: APAC

Largest Market: North America

Projection Time: 2021 - 2031

Base Year: 2021

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞

Monitors

Electrodes

𝐌𝐞𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐝

Invasive

Non-invasive

𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐦 𝐌𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.,

• Cooper Companies Inc.,

• Huntleigh Healthcare Limited,

• Stalwart Meditech ,

• Rocket Medical plc,

• MedGyn products, inc.,

• Laborie, General Electric Company,

• Mindchild Medical, Inc.,

• Cardinal Health Inc.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

• By product type, the monitors segment accounted for major share of the intrapartum monitoring devices market in 2021.

• By method, the non-invasive segment accounted for major share of the intrapartum monitoring devices market in 2021.

• By end user, the maternity centers segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period.

• By region, North America occupied major share of the intrapartum monitoring devices market in 2021.

