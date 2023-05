Intrapartum Monitoring Devices Market: Growth Opportunities and Future Prospects 2023

Intrapartum Monitoring Devices Market

Intrapartum monitoring devices market was valued at $0.82 million in 2021, and to reach $1.6 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7% from 2022 to 2031.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the context of labor and delivery, intrapartum fetal monitoring has traditionally played a crucial role in evaluating the well-being of the fetus. Electronic fetal monitoring (EFM), in particular, has been widely utilized despite limited evidence supporting its effectiveness. Interestingly, the nearly ubiquitous use of EFM in hospitals has actually led to an increase in cesarean section rates, despite a lack of scientific consensus on its ability to reduce negative outcomes for newborns.

๐ƒ๐จ๐ฐ๐ง๐ฅ๐จ๐š๐ ๐‹๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐’๐š๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž ๐‡๐ž๐ซ๐ž - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/11363

The intrapartum monitoring devices market was valued at $0.82 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $1.6 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7% from 2022 to 2031.

CAGR: 7.0%

Current Market Size: USD 0.82 Million

Forecast Growing Region: APAC

Largest Market: North America

Projection Time: 2021 - 2031

Base Year: 2021

๐ƒ๐จ ๐ˆ๐ง๐ช๐ฎ๐ข๐ซ๐ฒ ๐๐ž๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ๐ž ๐๐ฎ๐ฒ๐ข๐ง๐ - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/11363

๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐๐ž๐ง๐ž๐Ÿ๐ข๐ญ๐ฌ ๐ ๐จ๐ซ ๐’๐ญ๐š๐ค๐ž๐ก๐จ๐ฅ๐๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the intrapartum monitoring devices market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing Intrapartum Monitoring Devices Market Opportunity.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the intrapartum monitoring devices market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global intrapartum monitoring devices market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

๐๐ซ๐จ๐œ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ž ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž๐ญ๐ž ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ (221 ๐๐š๐ ๐ž๐ฌ ๐๐ƒ๐ ๐ฐ๐ข๐ญ๐ก ๐ˆ๐ง๐ฌ๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ญ๐ฌ, ๐‚๐ก๐š๐ซ๐ญ๐ฌ, ๐“๐š๐›๐ฅ๐ž๐ฌ, ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ ๐ข๐ ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ž๐ฌ) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/intrapartum-monitoring-devices-market/purchase-options

๐๐ซ๐จ๐๐ฎ๐œ๐ญ ๐“๐ฒ๐ฉ๐ž

Monitors

Electrodes

๐Œ๐ž๐ญ๐ก๐จ๐

Invasive

Non-invasive

๐ˆ๐ง๐ญ๐ซ๐š๐ฉ๐š๐ซ๐ญ๐ฎ๐ฆ ๐Œ๐จ๐ง๐ข๐ญ๐จ๐ซ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ƒ๐ž๐ฏ๐ข๐œ๐ž๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ

โ€ข Koninklijke Philips N.V.,

โ€ข Cooper Companies Inc.,

โ€ข Huntleigh Healthcare Limited,

โ€ข Stalwart Meditech ,

โ€ข Rocket Medical plc,

โ€ข MedGyn products, inc.,

โ€ข Laborie, General Electric Company,

โ€ข Mindchild Medical, Inc.,

โ€ข Cardinal Health Inc.

๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐ ๐ข๐ง๐๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ฌ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐’๐ญ๐ฎ๐๐ฒ

โ€ข By product type, the monitors segment accounted for major share of the intrapartum monitoring devices market in 2021.

โ€ข By method, the non-invasive segment accounted for major share of the intrapartum monitoring devices market in 2021.

โ€ข By end user, the maternity centers segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period.

โ€ข By region, North America occupied major share of the intrapartum monitoring devices market in 2021.

๐Ž๐ญ๐ก๐ž๐ซ ๐“๐ซ๐ž๐ง๐๐ข๐ง๐ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ฌ ๐ข๐ง ๐‡๐ž๐š๐ฅ๐ญ๐ก๐œ๐š๐ซ๐ž ๐ˆ๐ง๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒ (๐๐จ๐จ๐ค ๐๐จ๐ฐ ๐ฐ๐ข๐ญ๐ก 10% ๐ƒ๐ข๐ฌ๐œ๐จ๐ฎ๐ง๐ญ):

๐‡๐ž๐š๐ฅ๐ญ๐ก๐œ๐š๐ซ๐ž ๐€๐ฌ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌ๐ญ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž ๐‘๐จ๐›๐จ๐ญ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/healthcare-assistive-robot-market-A10981

๐‡๐ข๐ ๐ก ๐๐จ๐ญ๐ž๐ง๐œ๐ฒ ๐€๐๐ˆ๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/high-potency-apis-market-A31461

๐ ๐ข๐›๐ซ๐ข๐ง ๐’๐ž๐š๐ฅ๐š๐ง๐ญ๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/fibrin-sealants-market-A31579