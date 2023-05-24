Intravenous Solutions Market Analysis : To Experience Expeditious Growth, CAGR of 8.3% from 2022 to 2031

Intravenous Solutions Market

The global intravenous solutions market size was valued at $11,857.7 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $26,558.4 million by 2031

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Intravenous solutions industry accounted for $11.85 billion in 2021, and is expected to reach $26.55 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an in-depth analysis of changing market trends, key investment pockets, top segments, regional landscape, value chain, and competitive scenario.

The intravenous solutions market refers to the industry involved in the manufacturing and distribution of intravenous (IV) solutions, also known as intravenous fluids or infusions. IV solutions are sterile liquids administered directly into a patient's veins to provide hydration, deliver medications, or correct electrolyte imbalances.

These solutions are widely used in various healthcare settings, including hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and home healthcare. They are crucial for patients who are unable to take fluids orally or require rapid and precise administration of medications or nutrients.

𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡:

Rise in prevalence of malnutrition, faster response time, and high efficacy associated with intravenous solution therapy have boosted the growth of the global intravenous solutions market. However, lack of experienced healthcare professionals and complications of intravenous administration therapy hinder the market growth. On the contrary, potential in developing countries is expected to open new opportunities in the future.

𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗 𝐨𝐧 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐨𝐮𝐬 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐲?

The Covid-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the intravenous solution industry due to rise in research and development activities associated with the role of intravenous solution in the Covid-19 pandemic.

Surge in the prevalence of metabolic diseases boosted the intravenous solutions market throughout the crisis.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐭𝐨𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐧𝐮𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡

By type, the total parental nutrition segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the global intravenous solutions market, and is estimated to dominate the market throughout the forecast period, owing to increase in the use of total parenteral nutrition. However, the partial parenteral nutrition segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period, owing to new product launches and increase in the demand of its products.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐟𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏

By composition, the vitamins and minerals segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period, die to increase in geriatric population, surge in technological advancements, and rise in efficacy and advantages of vitamins and mineral preparations. However, the single dose amino acids segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than one-fourth of the global intravenous solutions market, and is projected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. This is due to increase in number of patients of cancer.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐨𝐬𝐩𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐜𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐡𝐞𝐥𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧'𝐬 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞

By end users, the hospitals and clinics segment dominated the market in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global intravenous solutions market, and is expected to continue its dominance from 2022 to 2031. This is due to increase in number of hospitals and clinics and increase in the prevalence of metabolic problems. However, the home care settings segment is estimated to showcase the highest CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period, owing to increase in geriatric population.

𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐥𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞

By region, the global intravenous solutions market across Europe dominated the market in 2021, holding nearly one-third of the market, and is expected to dominate in terms of revenue during the forecast period. This is due to presence of large patient population, strong presence of key players, ease of drug availability, well developed healthcare infrastructure, favorable reimbursement policies in healthcare system. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period, due to increase in number of cancer affected population and rise in awareness related to different cancers.

𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐨𝐮𝐬 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

Amanta Healthcare Ltd.

Axa Parenterals Ltd.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Baxter International Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Eurolife Healthcare Pvt Ltd.

Fresenius Kabi AG

Grifols S.A.

Henry Schein Inc.

ICU Medical, Inc.

