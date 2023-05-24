Integrated Passive Devices Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032
The Business Research Company's Integrated Passive Devices Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
The Business Research Company’s “Integrated Passive Devices Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers integrated passive devices market analysis and every facet of the integrated passive devices market. As per TBRC’s integrated passive devices market forecast, the integrated passive devices market size is predicted to reach a value of $2.38 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 9.8% through the forecast period.
The increasing demand for smartphones is expected to boost the integrated passive devices market demand going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest market share. Major integrated passive devices market leaders include Infineion Technologies AG, STMicroelectronics N.V., Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Johanson Technology Inc., OnChip Devices Inc., Global Communication Semiconductors LLC, 3DiS Technologies, Semiconductor Components Industries LLC, Qorvo Inc, CTS Corporation, NXP Semiconductors.
Market Segments
1) By Material: Silicon, Glass, Other Materials
2) By Passive Devices: Baluns, Filter, Couplers, Diplexers, Customized Integrated Passive Devices, Other Passive Devices
3) By Packaging: Wire Bonding, Single In-Line Package (SIL), Quad Flat No Lead (QFN), Chip-Scale Package, Wafer Level Package, Other Packagings
4) By Application: Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) Or Electromagnetic interference (EMI), RF Integrated Passive Device, Digital And Mixed Signals, Other Applications
5) By End-Use: Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Communication, Aerospace And Defence, Healthcare And Life Sciences
These types of passive devices refer to devices that are completely integrated and installed on a semiconducting substrate and comprise passive circuit components like resistors, inductors, and capacitors. It is utilised in a variety of applications including aerospace and defence, wireless, and test and measurement.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Market Trends
4. Market Drivers And Restraints
5. Integrated Passive Devices Market Growth
……
25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Competitor Landscape
27. Opportunities And Strategies
28. Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix
