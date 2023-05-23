Seven-Time Grammy Award Winner Alanis Morissette Headlines Illinois State Fair Grandstand August 13th

SPRINGFIELD, IL - Alanis Morissette will headline the grandstand on Sunday, August 13. The Illinois State Fair announced today that singer-songwriter-musicianwill headline the grandstand on





Since 1995, Alanis Morissette has been one of the most influential singer-songwriter-musicians in contemporary music. Her deeply expressive music and performances have earned vast critical praise, 14 Canadian Juno Awards, 7 Grammy® Awards, two Golden Globe nominations, a BRIT Award, and sales of over 75 million albums worldwide. Her debut album JAGGED LITTLE PILL was followed by nine more eclectic and critically acclaimed albums, all of which continue to influence and inspire fans and fellow artists alike.





Her artistic impact can also be seen via "Jagged Little Pill, the Musical," which made its Broadway debut in December 2019. The show was nominated for 15 Tony Awards with two wins and continues to tour globally. In 2021, her 25 years of Jagged Little Pill tour became the number one female-fronted tour and one of the top world-wide tours, selling over 500,000 tickets





"We are excited to welcome Alanis Morissette to the Illinois State Fair for the first time," said Illinois State Manager Rebecca Clark. "Her album Jagged Little Pill was a defining music achievement for my generation and over 25 years later, you still hear You Oughta Know or Ironic on the radio."





Outside of entertainment, she is an avid supporter of female empowerment, as well as spiritual, psychological, and physical wellness. In 2001, Morissette was awarded the Global Tolerance Award by the Friends of the United Nations for her contributions to promoting tolerance through the arts.





Ticket sales for Alanis Morissette go on sale Friday, May 26 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster . Tickets for all other announced show are on sale via Ticketmaster





Friday, August 11: Old Dominion and Special Guest to be Announced

Tier 3 - $34 / Tier 2 - $47 / Tier 1 - $68 / SRO Track - $68 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $123





Sunday, August 13: Alanis Morissette with TBD

Tier 3 - $85 / Tier 2 - $90 / Tier 1 - $95 / SRO Track - $95 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $150





Tuesday, August 15: REO Speedwagon with TBD

Tier 3 - $33 / Tier 2 - $38 / Tier 1 - $45 / SRO Track - $45 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $100





Wednesday, August 16: Alter Bridge with Mammoth WVH

Tier 3 - $25 / Tier 2 - $30 / Tier 1 - $35 / SRO Track - $35 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $90





Thursday, August 17: Tim McGraw with Landon Parker

Tier 3 - $85 / Tier 2 - $90 / Tier 1 - $95 / SRO Track - $95 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $150





Saturday, August 19: Maren Morris with TBD

Tier 3 - $50 / Tier 2 - $58 / Tier 1 - $68 / SRO Track - $68 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $123





Sunday, August 20: Nelly with Ashanti & Ja Rule

Tier 3 - $45 / Tier 2 - $50 / Tier 1 - $55 / SRO Track - $55 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $110





*A $30 Pre-Show Party ticket is offered as an additional upgrade for all paid concerts.



