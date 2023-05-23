Illinois EPA Provides Fifth Round of Principal Forgiveness Funding to the City of Rockford with $4 Million to Replace Lead Service Lines

SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS, May 23 - Illinois EPA Director John J. Kim today announced an additional $4 million in funding to the City of Rockford (Winnebago County) to replace lead service lines in the community. The funding is provided through the Illinois EPA's State Revolving Fund (SRF), which provides low-interest loan funding for drinking water, wastewater, and stormwater projects. The funding is in the form of principal forgiveness, so the City of Rockford (City) will not have to repay the $4 million of the funding. This is the fifth round of principal forgiveness funding Illinois EPA has provided to the City for lead service line replacement. With this funding, the Illinois EPA has provided $16 million in principal forgiveness to replace lead service lines in Rockford.





"The City of Rockford has shown strong leadership by taking the opportunity to request funding for lead service line replacements from the Illinois EPA's State Revolving Fund since Fiscal Year 2019, which enabled the City to begin addressing lead service lines before replacement deadlines under the Illinois Environmental Protection Act become effective," said Director Kim. "The Illinois EPA is proud to partner with the City of Rockford, providing this essential funding to this community and others seeking financial assistance."





The City anticipates replacing an estimated 960 lead services lines within the community with this funding. Lead is a toxic metal that can accumulate in the body over time. Lead can enter drinking water when corrosion of pipes and/or fixtures occurs. Service lines are small pipes that carry drinking water from water mains into homes. Many older homes built prior to 1990 may have lead service lines or lead containing plumbing fixtures or faucets. Eliminating lead service lines in homes will help to reduce lead exposure for residents. For resources on lead in your home, visit: https://epa.illinois.gov/general-information/in-your-home/resources-on-lead.html

Since 2017, the Illinois EPA has provided Lead Service Line Replacement (LSLR) principal forgiveness for projects directly related to activities that reduce or eliminate lead from potable water. To date, Illinois EPA has provided over $105.1 million in funding for lead service line replacement. LSLR principal forgiveness is available up to a maximum amount of $4 million per loan recipient until the allotted funds are expended. Illinois EPA anticipates distributing an additional $18.6 million in principal forgiveness funding under this program allotment by June 30, 2023.