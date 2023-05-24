IDEX Biometrics scales distribution of biometric smart cards with Thames Technology

/EIN News/ -- Oslo, Norway, 24 May 2023 – IDEX Biometrics reveals a new agreement to accelerate the commercialization at scale of biometric smart cards with Thames Technology, a Paragon ID company, one of Europe’s leading card manufacturers and issuer partners. Thames Technology develops, manufactures, and personalizes more than 250 million cards annually for customers in over 60 countries.

Thames Technology specializes in the design, manufacture, personalization, and distribution of payment and retail card programs. The company’s expertise in smart card manufacturing and personalization services paired with the IDEX Biometrics cutting-edge fingerprint authentication solutions, will enable the two businesses to jointly address the growing demand for biometric smart cards.

“With IDEX Biometrics’ industry-leading technology, we are excited to ramp up the distribution of biometric smart cards and deliver a seamless experience to consumers via our global partners,” said Che Colford, General Manager at Thames Technology.

Catharina Eklof, Chief Commercial Officer at IDEX Biometrics, stated, “We are thrilled to accelerate the market scaling with such an innovative payments leader as Thames Technology. Their choice to team up with IDEX Biometrics endorses our position as an industry leader and reaffirms their readiness to address growing consumer demand for biometric payment cards.”

About IDEX Biometrics

IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX and Nasdaq: IDBA) is a global technology leader in fingerprint biometrics, offering authentication solutions across payments, access control, and digital identity. Our solutions bring convenience, security, peace of mind and seamless user experiences to the world. Built on patented and proprietary sensor technologies, integrated circuit designs, and software, our biometric solutions target card-based applications for payments and digital authentication. As an industry-enabler we partner with leading card manufacturers and technology companies to bring our solutions to market.

For more information, visit www.idexbiometrics.com .

About Thames Technology

Thames Technology develops, manufactures, personalises, and distributes payment, gift, loyalty and commercial cards, producing more than 250 million cards a year for customers in over 60 countries. With more than 25 years’ experience across a variety of sectors, Thames Technology is one of Europe’s largest and most trusted payment card issuing partners. With key values of integrity, quality and responsiveness, we are committed to providing a world-class service. Thames Technology is part of Paragon ID , a leader in identification solutions in particular in the e-ID, transport, smart cities, traceability & brand protection and payment sectors.

For more information, please visit www.thamestechnology.co.uk



