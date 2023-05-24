Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security Market Size, Forecast And Trends For 2023-2032
The Business Research Company's Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
The Business Research Company’s “Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the industrial control systems (ICS) security market size is predicted to reach $22.44 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.0%.
The growth in the industrial control system security market is due to rising number of cyberattacks on critical infrastructure. North America region is expected to hold the largest industrial control systems (ICS) security market share. Major players in the industrial control systems (ICS) security market include ABB Group, Honeywell International Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Fortinet Inc., Palo Alto Networks Inc.
Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security Market Segments
• By Component: Solution, Service
• By Security Type: Network Security, Endpoint Security, Application Security, Database Security
• By System Type: SCADA, DCS, PLC, Other Types
• By Applications: Power And Energy, Critical Manufacturing, Mining, Water Utility, Transportation, Chemical, Other Applications
• By Geography: The global industrial control systems (ICS) security market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Industrial control systems (ICS) security refers to the measures and practices that are put in place to protect industrial control systems. ICS security includes both technical and operational measures to ensure the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of these systems.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security Market Trends
4. Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security Market Drivers And Restraints
5. Market Value And Growth Rate
……
25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Competitor Landscape
27. Opportunities And Strategies
28. Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix
