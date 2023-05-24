Digital Map Market is Booming Worldwide with Latest Rising Trends: Google, TomTom, Esri
The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Google (United States), TomTom (Netherland), Esri (United States), Here (Netherland), Digital Map Products Inc. (United States), Nearmap (Australia), Magellan (United States), Apple (United States), Mapquest (United States), Intrix (United States), Yahoo (United States), AutoNavi (China), MapWise (France).
Definition
The digital map market refers to the market for digital mapping solutions that provide accurate, up-to-date, and detailed maps and location-based data. Digital maps are used in a wide range of industries, including transportation and logistics, automotive, retail, healthcare, and government.
Major Highlights of the Global Digital Map Market report released by HTF MI
Global Digital Map Market Breakdown by Application (Real-Time Location Data Management, Geocoding and Geopositioning, Routing and Navigation, Asset Tracking, Others) by Type (GIS, LiDAR, Digital Orthophotography, Aerial Photography, Others) by End Use Industry (Automotive, Engineering and Construction, Logistics and Transportation, Energy and Utilities, Military, Aerospace and Defense, Others) by Usage (Indoor, Outdoor) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA)
Digital Map Market Trend
• Increasing adoption of digital mapping technologies for navigation, location-based services, and geospatial analysis.
• Growing demand for real-time and up-to-date mapping data for accurate navigation and route optimization.
• Integration of digital maps with other technologies such as Internet of Things (IoT) and autonomous vehicles.
Digital Map Market Driver
• Increasing smartphone penetration and usage, driving the demand for digital maps on mobile devices.
• Growing reliance on location-based services for everyday activities, such as finding nearby businesses, tracking deliveries, and sharing locations.
• Rising need for efficient fleet management and logistics optimization in various industries.
SWOT Analysis on Global Digital Map Players
In addition to Market Share analysis of players, in-depth profiling, product/service, and business overview, the study also concentrates on BCG matrix, heat map analysis, FPNV positioning along with SWOT analysis to better correlate market competitiveness.
Demand from top-notch companies and government agencies is expected to rise as they seek more information on the latest scenario. Check the Demand Determinants section for more information.
Regulation Analysis
• Local System and Other Regulation: Regional variations in Laws for the use of Global Digital Map
• Regulation and its Implications
• Other Compliances
FIVE FORCES & PESTLE ANALYSIS:
In order to better understand market conditions five forces analysis is conducted that includes the Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.
• Political (Political policy and stability as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies)
• Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates)
• Social (Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles)
• Technological (Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development)
• Legal (Employment legislation, consumer law, health, and safety, international as well as trade regulation and restrictions)
• Environmental (Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability)
Heat map Analysis, 3-Year Financial and Detailed Company Profiles of Key & Emerging Players: Google (United States), TomTom (Netherland), Esri (United States), Here (Netherland), Digital Map Products Inc. (United States), Nearmap (Australia), Magellan (United States), Apple (United States), Mapquest (United States), Intrix (United States), Yahoo (United States), AutoNavi (China), MapWise (France).
Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:
• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and the Rest of APAC; the Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)
• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)
• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)
Some Extracts from Global Digital Map Market Study Table of Content
Global Digital Map Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category) [GIS, LiDAR, Digital Orthophotography, Aerial Photography, Others] in 2023
Global Digital Map Market by Application/End Users [Real-Time Location Data Management, Geocoding and Geopositioning, Routing and Navigation, Asset Tracking, Others]
Global Digital Map Sales and Growth Rate (2023-2029)
Global Digital Map Competition by Players/Suppliers, Region, Type, and Application
Global Digital Map (Volume, Value, and Sales Price) table defined for each geographic region defined.
Supply Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Industrial Chain Analysis
........and view more in the complete table of Contents
