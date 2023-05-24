Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Global Market Report 2023 - Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the direct-to-consumer (DTC) genetic testing market. As per TBRC’s direct-to-consumer (DTC) genetic testing market forecast, the global direct-to-consumer (DTC) genetic testing market size is expected to grow to $2.81 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 15.5%.

The rising prevalence of diseases and disorders with genetic transmission capabilities is expected to propel the growth of the market going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest direct-to-consumer (DTC) genetic testing market share. Major players in the direct-to-consumer (DTC) genetic testing market include 23andMe Holding Co., Ancestry.com LLC, Color Health Inc., EasyDNA, Full Genomes Corporation, Helix, Identigene LLC, Living DNA, MyHeritage Ltd.

Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market Segments

By Type: Carrier Testing, Predictive Testing, Ancestry And Relationship Testing, Nutrigenomic Testing, Other Types

By Sample: Saliva, Urine, Blood

By Technology: Single Nucleotide Polymorphism Chips, Whole Genome Sequencing, Targeted Analysis

By Business Model: Health Planning Model, Comprehensive Genome Tests Model, Medical Precision Tests Model, Restricted Trait Tests Mode

By End User: Laboratories, Blood Banks, Nursing Homes, Hospitals, Imaging Centres, Home Care, Cosmetics, Other End-User

Learn More On The Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/direct-to-consumer-dtc-genetic-testing-global-market-report

This type of genetic testing involves the marketing of genetic tests directly to consumers through media such as radio, television, print adverts, and the internet, where customers can purchase the tests through online marketplaces and pharmacies. After purchasing a test kit, clients give the business a DNA sample and provide individuals access to their genetic data without necessarily requiring the involvement of a healthcare professional or health insurance provider via a secure website, app, or written report with their results.

Read More On The Global Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market Report At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/direct-to-consumer-dtc-genetic-testing-global-market-report

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends

4. Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market Growth

……

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company? :

Healthcare Analytical Testing Services Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/healthcare-analytical-testing-services-global-market-report

Automotive Testing, Inspection and Certification Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-testing-inspection-and-certification-global-market-report

Cold Plasma Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cold-plasma-global-market-report

Contact Information

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/

Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC