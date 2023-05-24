Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the direct-to-consumer (DTC) genetic testing market. As per TBRC’s direct-to-consumer (DTC) genetic testing market forecast, the global direct-to-consumer (DTC) genetic testing market size is expected to grow to $2.81 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 15.5%.

The rising prevalence of diseases and disorders with genetic transmission capabilities is expected to propel the growth of the market going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest direct-to-consumer (DTC) genetic testing market share. Major players in the direct-to-consumer (DTC) genetic testing market include 23andMe Holding Co., Ancestry.com LLC, Color Health Inc., EasyDNA, Full Genomes Corporation, Helix, Identigene LLC, Living DNA, MyHeritage Ltd.

Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market Segments
By Type: Carrier Testing, Predictive Testing, Ancestry And Relationship Testing, Nutrigenomic Testing, Other Types
By Sample: Saliva, Urine, Blood
By Technology: Single Nucleotide Polymorphism Chips, Whole Genome Sequencing, Targeted Analysis
By Business Model: Health Planning Model, Comprehensive Genome Tests Model, Medical Precision Tests Model, Restricted Trait Tests Mode
By End User: Laboratories, Blood Banks, Nursing Homes, Hospitals, Imaging Centres, Home Care, Cosmetics, Other End-User

This type of genetic testing involves the marketing of genetic tests directly to consumers through media such as radio, television, print adverts, and the internet, where customers can purchase the tests through online marketplaces and pharmacies. After purchasing a test kit, clients give the business a DNA sample and provide individuals access to their genetic data without necessarily requiring the involvement of a healthcare professional or health insurance provider via a secure website, app, or written report with their results.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Market Trends
4. Market Drivers And Restraints
5. Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market Growth
……
25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Competitor Landscape
27. Opportunities And Strategies
28. Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix

