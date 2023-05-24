Circulating Tumor Cells Market Size, Share Analysis And Forecast Report For 2023-2032
The Business Research Company’s Circulating Tumor Cells Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Circulating Tumor Cells Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s circulating tumor cell analysis, the circulating tumor cells market size is predicted to reach $16.70 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 11.7%.
The growth in the circulating tumor cell count market is due to growing incidence of cancer. North America region is expected to hold the largest circulating tumor cells Market share. Major circulating tumor cells market include Precision Medicine Group LLC, Bio-Techne Corporation, BIOCEPT Inc., Creativ MicroTech Inc., Fluxion Biosciences Inc.
Circulating Tumor Cells Market Segments
•By Product: Kits and Reagents, Blood Collection Tubes, Devices Or Systems
•By Technology: CTC Enrichment, CTC Detection, CTC Analysis
•By Specimen: Blood, Bone Marrow, Other Body Fluids
•By Application: Clinical or Liquid Biopsy, Research
•By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Circulating tumor cells refer to solid tumor-derived cells that have shed from the primary tumor and are extravasated into the blood circulation system. They are used as a tool to diagnose and prognosis of cancer.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Circulating Tumor Cell Technology Market Trends
4. Circulating Tumor Cells Diagnostics Market Drivers And Restraints
5. Market Value And Growth Rate
……
25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Competitor Landscape
27. Opportunities And Strategies
28. Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix
