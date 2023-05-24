Drug Discovery Informatics Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032

Drug Discovery Informatics Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Drug Discovery Informatics Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers drug discovery informatics market analysis and every facet of the drug discovery informatics market research. As per TBRC’s drug discovery informatics market forecast, the global drug discovery informatics market size is expected to grow to $5.21 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 11.9%.

The rising prevalence of various chronic diseases is expected to propel the growth of the market going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest drug discovery informatics market share. Major drug discovery informatics companies include Accenture Plc., Certara, Charles River Laboratories Inc., Infosys Ltd., Collaborative Drug Discovery Inc., Eurofins DiscoverX Products.

Drug Discovery Informatics Market Segments

1) By Service: In-House, Outsourced

2) By Modality: Cloud-Based Systems, In-Campus

3) By Application: Data Sequencing, Molecular Docking, Identification and Validation, Target Data Analysis

4) By End-User: Pharmaceutical Companies, Contract Research Organizations, Bio-Technology Companies

These types of discovery informatics is the development of systems that can operate more efficiently with such enormous volumes of clinical trial and treatment data. These types of discovery informatics will assist in managing medical information and can make the process of studying and developing successful new treatments faster and more efficient.

