Appointment of Non-Executive Director

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, United Kingdom and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mkango Resources Ltd. (AIM/TSX-V: MKA) (the “Company” or “Mkango”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Philipa Varris as independent non-executive director of the Company, subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSX-V”). The appointment of Ms. Varris is part of the Company’s global expansion strategy and highlights the importance the Company places on upholding the highest standards of sustainability.



Ms. Varris has held leadership positions in environment, health, safety and community management in the mining sector for over 25 years, primarily in Africa, Australasia and Latin America, across a number of mineral commodities. Philipa has been awarded the Australian Centenary Medal for leadership in Australia’s largest community consultation and strategic vision development initiative and was recognized in 2020 as one of the Women in Mining’s 100 Global Inspirational Women in Mining. Philipa holds a Master of Science in Natural Resources from Curtin University of Technology, is an AusIMM Chartered Environmental Professional and UK Committee member, and is qualified with Corporate Directors International. She holds the position of Head of Sustainability with Horizonte Minerals and is a non-executive director of TSX-listed EnviroGold Global.

As a champion for mining ESG leadership, Philipa has led teams recognised with the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada (“PDAC”) Award for Environment and Social Responsibility, the Australian Minerals and Energy Environment Foundation (“AMEEF”) Award for Environmental Excellence, and the Mines and Money ESG Producer of the Year Award, amongst others.

Derek Linfield, Chairman of Mkango Resources, commented: “On behalf of my fellow directors, I would like to welcome Philipa to the Board and look forward to working closely with her. Philipa brings a wealth of experience to the Board and her background in sustainability, health and safety will be of enormous value to Mkango as we progress the Songwe Hill project in Malawi and our recycling business in the United Kingdom, Germany and the United States. We particularly look forward to her contribution as Chair of the newly formed Sustainability Committee of the Board. Sustainability has deep roots in Mkango’s corporate culture and is a key driver of our success in Malawi. The inauguration of a dedicated Board committee reflects Mkango’s desire for deeper Board level oversight of this increasingly technical arena, as the company positions itself for production in both mining and recycling.”

About Mkango

Mkango's corporate strategy is to develop new sustainable primary and secondary sources of neodymium, praseodymium, dysprosium and terbium to supply accelerating demand from electric vehicles, wind turbines and other clean technologies. This integrated Mine, Refine, Recycle strategy differentiates Mkango from its peers, uniquely positioning the Company in the rare earths sector. Mkango is listed on the AIM and the TSX-V.

Mkango is developing its flagship Songwe Hill rare earths project (“Songwe Hill”) in Malawi with a Definitive Feasibility Study completed in July 2022 and an Environmental, Social and Health Impact Assessment approved by the Government of Malawi in January 2023. Malawi is known as "The Warm Heart of Africa", a stable democracy with existing road, rail and power infrastructure, and new infrastructure developments underway.

In parallel, Mkango and Grupa Azoty PULAWY, Poland's leading chemical company and the second largest manufacturer of nitrogen and compound fertilizers in the European Union, have agreed to work together towards development of a rare earth Separation Plant at Pulawy in Poland (the “Pulawy Separation Plant”). The Pulawy Separation Plant will process the purified mixed rare earth carbonate produced at Songwe Hill.

Through its 90% ownership of Maginito Limited (“Maginito”) (www.maginito.com), Mkango is also developing green technology opportunities in the rare earths supply chain, encompassing neodymium (NdFeB) magnet recycling as well as innovative rare earth alloy, magnet, and separation technologies. Maginito has recently announced that it is acquiring the shares of HyProMag Limited, a company in the recycling business based in Birmingham, UK, (“HyProMag”) that it doesn’t already own.

Mkango also has an extensive exploration portfolio in Malawi, including the Mchinji rutile exploration project, the Thambani uranium-tantalum-niobium-zircon project and Chimimbe nickel-cobalt project.

For more information, please visit www.mkango.ca

